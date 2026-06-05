Hulu Orders Pilot for 'The Cable Guy' TV Series Starring Kevin Hart and Cedric the Entertainer

Hulu has ordered a pilot for a TV series based on the 1996 film 'The Cable Guy' starring Kevin Hart and Cedric the Entertainer. The show is being produced by Sony Pictures Television and will explore the darkly absurd side of modern-day male friendship.

. Both Johnson and Wayans will also executive produce the show, alongside Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty from Original Film. It’s worth noting that Hulu has only ordered the pilot and has not committed to a full series.

The show is being produced by Sony Pictures Television. The new show’s logline reads, “In a world of endless streaming, binging, and algorithms, old-school cable technician Chip Douglas languishes alone — until Steven Stephens calls to have his cable turned back on, reconnecting Chip with a childhood friend he never forgot. The relationship gives each man something he’s been missing… until Chip’s enthusiasm turns into obsession.

Inspired by the movie, the show explores the darkly absurd side of modern-day male friendship. ”The pilot is written by Rob Rosell, Joe Piarulli, and Luan Thoma, who will also serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. The show is being compared to the Fargo TV series, which didn’t retell the events of the 1996 film.

However, Johnson and Wayans will be playing new versions of the characters originally portrayed by Carrey and Broderick. The announcement comes on the 30th anniversary of The Cable Guy. Directed by Ben Stiller, the film was made on a $47 million budget and grossed over $102 million worldwide. While it received mixed reviews at the time, it has since developed a cult following.

The film is considered by some to beWith extensive knowledge of India’s games and film industries, Rahul also keeps up with global pop culture, with a particular interest in everything around the world of superheroes. When not pondering about cinematic universes, Rahul likes tinkering with his PC to maximise his immersion in AAA games. Focus Features‘ 2026 documentary movie about Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels has finally found a streaming home.

Starting today,…Zazie Beetz‘s action horror comedy movie They Will Kill You has found its HBO Max release date. Featuring the Emmy…Lewis Pullman has teased the Sentry’s “unexpected” journey in Avengers: Doomsday. Pullman is reprising his role as Bob from 2025’s…Top Gun: Maverick’s James Handy Dies After Stabbing Incident Top Gun: Maverick actor James Handy has died at 81 following a violent incident at a Los Angeles home. Authorities…Anthony Head has passed away.

The British actor, best known for starring in TV shows such as Ted Lasso and…Hulu’s new TV and movie releases for July 1-7 2024 include various movies including Cellphone, The Monk and the Gun,…The Hulu July 2024 schedule has been announced. This confirms all of the upcoming movies and TV shows releasing on…In the realm of dark comedy, one film that stands out for its unique blend of humor and social commentary…Hulu‘s new TV and movie releases for February 5-11 2024 include The Lost City and Father Stu. On February 10,…





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The Cable Guy Kevin Hart Cedric The Entertainer Hulu TV Series

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ellen Pompeo Pilot 'Chicks' Ordered By Hulu (EXCLUSIVE)Ellen Pompeo stars In dramedy pilot ‘Chicks’ ordered by Hulu, with ‘Good American Family’ creator Katie Robbins as writer and executive producer.

Read more »

Ellen Pompeo to Star in Hulu Pilot ‘Chicks’ From ‘Good American Family’ Writer Katie RobbinsEllen Pompeo is staying in business with Hulu and her 'Good American Family' collaborator Katie Robbins with the dramedy pilot 'Chicks.'

Read more »

Jake Johnson & Damon Wayans Jr. To Headline Cable Guy Comedy PilotHulu has ordered a comedy pilot inspired by The Cable Guy movie, with Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr. attached to star and executive produce.

Read more »

Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr. Reunite for ‘Cable Guy’-Inspired Comedy Pilot at HuluJake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr are reuniting for a Hulu comedy pilot that is directly inspired by the cult classic Jim Carrey movie 'The Cable Guy.'

Read more »