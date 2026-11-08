Hulu November Releases: Predator Hunters and The Curse of Oak Island Season 10

Hulu adds the true-crime documentary Predator Hunters and Oak Island companion series Drilling Down Season 10 on November 12, with comedy The Baltimorons following on November 13.

Hulu is adding three new titles to its November lineup, led by the true-crime documentary Predator Hunters, which drops on November 12. The first season of the series is presented as a true-crime documentary with no connection to the Predator film franchise. The same date also brings The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down Season 10, while the comedy The Baltimorons arrives on November 13.

The three releases cover very different genres. Predator Hunters is a documentary about child safety, The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down is a companion series about a long-running treasure hunt, and The Baltimorons is a light-hearted romantic comedy. Together they give Hulu subscribers a mix of investigative, mystery, and comedy programming in the same week.

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Predator Hunters Follows the North Texas Internet Crimes Task Force

Predator Hunters is a 10-episode true-crime documentary that follows veteran investigator Tony Godwin and his team from the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The first season premieres on November 12. Its focus is the team's mission to keep children safe from online predators.

According to the source material, viewers will see the investigators carry out live sting operations, track down suspects through digital evidence, and execute tactical arrests. The series shows the practical steps behind these cases, from the online contact itself to the moment the team moves in. Because the show is a documentary, the suspects shown are alleged offenders, and the series presents the investigators' work rather than final courtroom outcomes.

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The title is not related to the Predator film franchise, despite the similar name. Viewers looking for science fiction or action content from that franchise should not expect it here. The series is grounded entirely in real investigations of online crimes against minors.

Oak Island Companion Series Revisits Key Finds and Theories

The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down Season 10 is a companion series that arrives on Hulu on November 12. Host Matty Blake joins the Oak Island team to revisit key finds and lab results from the long-running excavation project.

The companion format gives the show room to look back at the evidence collected over the years. Beyond the physical finds, the series also explores theories that link the island's symbols and structures to medieval Europe. These theories are presented as ideas the show examines, not as established conclusions.

For viewers who follow the main Oak Island series, the season offers a closer look at the lab work and historical connections behind the search. It is a different format from the core treasure-hunt episodes, with more emphasis on analysis and discussion.

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The Baltimorons Offers a Christmas Eve Comedy on Hulu

The Baltimorons is a 2025 comedy-romance that releases on Hulu on November 13. The film is directed by Jay Duplass and co-written with its star, Michael Strassner. It follows an unexpected Christmas Eve adventure in Baltimore.

The main cast includes Michael Strassner, Liz Larsen, Olivia Luccardi, Chris Strassner, Lewis Peterson, Rob Phoenix, Jessie Cohen, and Michael Chandler. Its holiday setting and light tone make it the lightest of the three new Hulu releases, and it offers a contrast to the documentary and true-crime content arriving the day before.