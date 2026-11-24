Hulu continues its dominance with The Remarried Empress leading November viewership, alongside popular ABC hits and Hunger Games returns. Read the latest updates.

Hulu is currently showcasing one of its most successful new fantasy entries this November with the streaming release of The Remarried Empress. This new series has quickly captured the attention of global audiences, positioning itself as a major contender in the competitive streaming landscape alongside established hits from Disney+. The platform leverages this momentum to highlight diverse content ranging from hit sci-fi dramas to blockbuster movie premieres.

Streaming Success With The Remarried Empress

The Remarried Empress has emerged as a significant hit for Hulu in November, drawing comparisons to the popular Starz fantasy series Outlander for fans of intricate plotlines and complex character dynamics. Based on a hit NAVER WEBTOON that has accumulated over three billion views to date, the show offers a rich narrative backdrop that resonates with viewers seeking high-stakes drama. The series stars Shin Mina as Empress Navier and Ju Jihoon as Emperor Sovieshu, depicting a strained relationship that drives the emotional core of the story.

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Collider entertainment journalist Lacy Baugher awarded the series a strong 7/10 review, explicitly labeling it as a must-watch fantasy series for the current season. This critical acclaim aligns with the platform's strategy to attract viewers who enjoy elaborate world-building and intense interpersonal conflicts. The release schedule for the series has been carefully structured to maintain viewer engagement throughout the month. The first four episodes became available on November 4, with two new episodes continuing to roll out on a weekly basis.

The final installment of the first season is scheduled to premiere tomorrow, November 25, ensuring that the show remains in the cultural conversation until the very end of the month. The conclusion promises to deliver significant twists, with Collider providing an exclusive sneak peek at the finale. This preview highlights how the fates of Sovieshu, Navier, and Heinrey will take an unexpected turn as chaos engulfs the empire, raising the stakes for the characters involved.

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Top Movies And ABC Shows Drive Engagement

While new fantasy series grab headlines, Hulu continues to dominate with evergreen content and major sporting or cinematic events. As of late November, the most-watched movie on the platform is the original Hunger Games film starring Jennifer Lawrence. This surge in viewership is directly linked to the global premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which has reignited interest in the broader franchise across all streaming platforms. The original film benefits significantly from this renewed global enthusiasm.

In addition to cinematic hits, Hulu serves as the US home for some of the most popular shows airing on ABC network. Series such as The Rookie and 9-1-1 maintain strong viewership numbers and are set to return in January with brand new seasons. These procedural dramas provide a consistent anchor for audiences who prefer long-running narrative arcs and reliable weekly entertainment. Their return in January signals a smooth transition from the high-intensity fantasy and movie premieres of November to fresh episodic content in the new year.

High Quality Sci Fi Drama Stays Relevant

Hulu continues to uphold its reputation for delivering high-quality scripted television, a standard set by previous successes like Paradise. This sci-fi series starring Sterling K. Brown was created by Dan Fogelman, the acclaimed writer behind the emotional drama This Is Us. The presence of such talent in Hulu's library reinforces the platform's commitment to prestige television that rivals traditional broadcast networks. Dan Fogelman's involvement ensures a level of narrative depth and character development that appeals to a broad demographic.

The strategic release of new content alongside the sustained popularity of older hits creates a balanced library that keeps subscribers engaged year-round. By combining the immediate hype of new fantasy releases with the steady draw of ABC staples and blockbuster movies, Hulu maintains a diverse appeal. This approach allows the service to capture viewers looking for immediate gratification through new episodes while also satisfying those who prefer re-watching beloved films and series.

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Platform Growth And Viewer Retention Strategy

The success of The Remarried Empress demonstrates Hulu's ability to identify and promote content with strong source material. The underlying popularity of the NAVER WEBTOON, with its billions of views, provides a built-in audience that translates well to live-action streaming adaptations. This strategy of adapting proven digital comics and novels is becoming increasingly common in the streaming industry as platforms seek reliable IP to drive subscriptions.

As November concludes with the finale of The Remarried Empress, the platform is well-positioned for the transition into January. The upcoming returns of The Rookie and 9-1-1 will provide a steady stream of content for viewers who may have finished their binge-watching of the fantasy series. Meanwhile, the continued relevance of the Hunger Games franchise ensures that movie lovers have compelling reasons to stay on the platform. This multi-faceted approach to content management underscores Hulu's ongoing efforts to remain a top choice for global entertainment consumers.