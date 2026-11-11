Hulu drops first look at 'The Circle' hosted by Tinx

Hosted by Tinx, the new trailer for Hulu's 'The Circle' previews a high-stakes mix of celebrities, civilians, catfish and live audience voting. Tune in Nov. 17.

Hosted by Tinx, the new trailer for Hulu’s"The Circle" previews a high-stakes mix of celebrities, civilians, catfish and live audience voting. Tune in Nov. 17.

The competition show is back with a twist: celebrities will play the game right alongside everyday civilians. Whether they stay true to themselves or adopt a catfish persona, popularity is everything, with the winner ultimately taking home a $100,000 grand prize. Viewers at home can now influence the game in real time through live voting, directly deciding who stays, who goes and how the game plays out. The first fan vote is open now.

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Layla Taylor from "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" and her friend Kate Racker are entering "The Circle" to catfish as a single guy, and fans get to pick their profile. Viewers can vote on TikTok or via text to decide whether they play as the persona of Doug or Steven.

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