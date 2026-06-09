Hulu Announces Modern-Day TV Adaptation of Jim Carrey's 'The Cable Guy'

A new Hulu series reimagines the 1996 dark comedy starring Jim Carrey, shifting the story to today's streaming‑obsessed world and probing the loneliness behind cable TV in the digital age.

If you spent your teenage years in the 1990s, Jim Carrey was probably a fixture on your movie‑night playlists. The Canadian comic‑turned‑dramatic actor exploded onto the silver screen with a string of iconic roles, from the manic detective in Ace Ventura and the hyper‑colorful anti‑hero of The Mask to the introspective lead in the critically acclaimed The Truman Show.

One of his most intriguing performances came in the 1996 dark comedy The Cable Guy, where Carrey portrayed Chip Douglas, a seemingly harmless cable technician whose obsession with architect Steven Kovacs (played by Matthew Broderick) spirals into a disturbing blend of friendship and menace. Three decades after its original release, that quirky premise is getting a fresh lease on life as Hulu moves forward with a television adaptation.

The new series will be crafted by a writing team that includes Rob Rosell, known for his work on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Joe Piarulli and Luan Thomas, whose credits span the martial‑arts teen drama Cobra Kai. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, the show will transport the story into the present day, centering on a man who, weary of the endless scroll of streaming platforms, decides to reactivate a traditional cable subscription and quickly draws the attention of an isolated, tech‑savvy installer.

The reboot aims to explore the evolving nature of human connection in an era dominated by algorithm‑driven content. In the original film, Chip's loneliness is rooted in a broken home-his father abandoned him and his mother was often unavailable, leading him to grow up in front of the television. That backstory will be re‑examined to reflect contemporary anxieties about digital isolation, where the promise of instant connectivity can mask deep‑seated feelings of alienation.

Social media, while ostensibly bringing strangers together, also cultivates parasocial relationships and toxic online behavior, echoing Chip's increasingly erratic attempts to force a bond with Steven after being rebuffed. By situating the narrative within the streaming wars, the series can ask probing questions: How does our relationship with media shift when every show is just a click away? What does it mean to cling to a dying cable service in a world that prizes on‑demand convenience?

This thematic layer gives the project a relevance that could differentiate it from other recent film‑to‑TV conversions that rely heavily on nostalgia rather than innovation. Recent attempts to adapt beloved movies for the small screen have produced mixed results. Paramount+ stretched Fatal Attraction into an eight‑episode saga that many felt diluted the original's tension, while Fox's take on Minority Report turned Steven Spielberg's visionary thriller into a formulaic procedural that lost its edge.

The Cable Guy, by contrast, promises to retain the core dark‑comedy spirit while using its premise as a conduit for commentary on modern media consumption and the fragile nature of friendship in the digital age. If the series delivers on this premise, it could become a rare example of a reboot that not only honors its source material but also offers fresh insight into the present‑day cultural landscape, making it a compelling addition to Hulu's growing roster of original content





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Jim Carrey The Cable Guy Hulu Series Streaming Era TV Adaptation

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