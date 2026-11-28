Hulu confirms the December 26 streaming premiere of Forbidden Fruits, the witchy comedy-horror film directed by Meredith Alloway and starring Lili Reinhart, Gabrielle Union, and others.

Hulu has officially confirmed that the comedy-horror film Forbidden Fruits will join its streaming library on December 26. The witchy mall-set film follows a group of stylish saleswomen hiding a dark and deadly supernatural secret. This release dates directly aligns with the peak of the holiday viewing season for subscribers.

Core Details of Forbidden Fruits Release

Directed by Meredith Alloway as her feature-length debut, the movie stars Lili Reinhart, Lola Tung, Victoria Pedretti, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Chamberlain, and Gabrielle Union. The narrative centers on glamorous saleswomen at a Dallas mall clothing store who are secretly a coven of witches. The project was produced by Mason Novick, Diablo Cody, Trent Hubbard, and Mary Anne Waterhouse through MXN Entertainment.

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The script adapts Lily Houghton's 2019 stage play Of the woman came the beginning of sin, and through her we all die. Houghton co-wrote the screenplay with Alloway, bringing her literary source material to the big screen and subsequently to digital platforms. The film previously premiered at the South by Southwest Film and TV Festival on March 16, 2026.

Theatrical Run and Critical Reception History

Forbidden Fruits hit theaters on March 27 through Independent Film Company and Shudder prior to its streaming debut. It earned $2.4 million at the box office during its theatrical run, establishing a modest financial baseline before its digital release. The film also featured on the 2023 Black List before entering production, indicating significant industry interest in the screenplay.

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Review aggregator Metascore assigned it a score of 56 out of 100, indicating mixed or average reviews from critics. This middling critical score suggests that while the concept of witchy salesgirls may have intrigued audiences, the execution received a divided reception from professional reviewers upon its initial release.

Stakeholder Positions and Production Context

The involvement of producer Diablo Cody brings significant prestige to the project, leveraging her reputation for distinctive and unconventional storytelling. Her partnership with MXN Entertainment highlights a strategic move to capitalize on the enduring popularity of supernatural genre films among young adult demographics.

The transition from stage play to feature film represents a notable adaptation journey for the source material. Lily Houghton's original work provided the foundational narrative structure that Alloway and Houghton expanded upon for the cinematic medium. This creative evolution from theater to screen allowed the directors to visualize the magical elements of the coven more expansively.

Real-World Impact and Upcoming Hulu Lineup

Hulu's December lineup includes several notable additions alongside Forbidden Fruits to retain subscribers during the holiday period. Season 6 of Only Murders in the Building premieres on December 8 as a Hulu Original, drawing in fans of the mystery-comedy franchise.

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Other highlights include Rivals Season 2 Part 2 on December 2, the complete fourth season of Upload on December 15, and The Woman in the Yard on December 27. Holiday classics like Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and Miracle on 34th Street also join the platform on December 1.

The strategic placement of Forbidden Fruits on December 26 provides a new release option for viewers seeking fresh content after the initial holiday rush. This timing ensures that audiences have a continuous stream of entertainment options throughout the end of the year. The diverse range of genres, from mystery to sci-fi and horror, caters to a broad spectrum of viewer preferences.