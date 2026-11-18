Hulu expands the cast of the erotic thriller Victoria with Kyle MacLachlan, Michael Hyatt, and others, joining Diane Lane and Li Jun Li in the San Francisco-set series.

Hulu has officially expanded its casting lineup for the upcoming limited series Victoria by adding veteran actor Kyle MacLachlan to the ensemble cast. The streaming platform announced this addition to the erotic thriller project, which is currently in production under the banner of Onyx Collective. This move signals continued investment in high-profile talent for the series, which is set against the backdrop of San Francisco's tech industry.

Core Cast Expansion Details

Kyle MacLachlan will portray the character of Howard Shannon within the narrative structure of the show. The role of Howard Shannon is described as the co-founder of one of Silicon Valley's most prestigious venture capital firms. This character placement aligns with the series' focus on high-stakes finance and the social dynamics of the region's wealthy elite. MacLachlan joins a group of four new actors who have recently signed on to join the production.

Also read Kyle MacLachlan, Michael Hyatt Join Hulu Limited Series 'Victoria'

The four new additions to the cast include Michael Hyatt, Marwan Kenzari, and J. Alphonse Nicholson alongside MacLachlan. These actors join the already established core cast, which features Diane Lane and Li Jun Li, as well as Mark Duplass. The inclusion of these seasoned performers suggests a complex ensemble drama with significant character depth. Hulu ordered the series in September, marking the official start of the production timeline for the project.

Lead Actors and Character Dynamics

Diane Lane portrays Lee Calloway, a character who makes her living evaluating whether specific pitches are worth financial backing. In contrast, Li Jun Li plays Maxine Tao, whose profession revolves around convincing others to write checks for various proposals. The narrative premise suggests that if these two characters meet at a dinner in San Francisco, they could discuss their professional methodologies for an extended period.

Advertisement

The plot centers on Maxine Tao, who gets a chance encounter that provides an opportunity to run the biggest con of her career. This con is targeted specifically at San Francisco's wealthiest investors, leveraging their trust and financial power. The tension arises because Maxine must navigate this high-risk scheme while hiding her true identity from a killer who is already aware of her secrets. This creates a dual threat dynamic involving both financial ruin and physical danger.

Supporting Roles and Genre Elements

Michael Hyatt has taken on the assignment of playing a detective within the story. This role is particularly notable given Hyatt's previous work, as it places her in a position similar to the famous character Dale Cooper from Twin Peaks, a series for which MacLachlan is also well-known. The casting choice hints at a mystery thriller element intertwined with the erotic and financial drama aspects of the series.

The series blends elements of romance, suspense, and corporate intrigue. The synopsis highlights four different types of relationships or stories that may unfold within the larger narrative framework. These include stories of long-held friendships, competitive rivalries, intimate secrets, and fleeting but impactful encounters. This multi-layered approach aims to engage viewers through diverse emotional and dramatic hooks.

Production and Future Outlook

The collaboration between Hulu and Onyx Collective continues to produce content that targets adult audiences with mature themes. The series is expected to draw on the allure of Silicon Valley's wealth and power structures. With the casting now largely complete, attention shifts to the filming schedule and eventual release date for the limited series. Fans of the lead actors and the genre can anticipate a complex narrative that challenges perceptions of trust and ambition.