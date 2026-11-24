Investigations confirm the death of a 64-year-old man who fell from an 11th-floor window at Hull Royal Infirmary is not suspicious. Police and CQC are reviewing circumstances amid recent safety rating concerns.

A 64-year-old patient has died after falling from an 11th-floor window at the Hull Royal Infirmary. The incident occurred on August 24 at the facility located in Hull, United Kingdom. The deceased man was being treated in a section of the tower block typically designated for individuals suffering from neurological conditions and strokes.

Police Investigation Scope

Humberside Police confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious. Detective Inspector Lloyd Sharkett stated that officers require additional time to establish the full circumstances surrounding the report and the events leading to the man's death. A dedicated team is currently conducting what the force described as complex and extensive inquiries into the incident.

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Det In Sharkett clarified that while the death is non-suspicious, further work is needed to understand how the patient left his care area. He emphasized that some of the enquiries were complex and required extra time to complete fully. The investigation aims to piece together the precise timeline of events before the fall occurred.

CQC Safety Concerns

This tragic event takes place against a backdrop of recent regulatory scrutiny regarding patient safety at the hospital. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated Hull Royal Infirmary as inadequate for patient safety following an inspection conducted in June. The regulator is now in contact with the Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, which operates the hospital, to determine if further action is required to ensure safe care standards.

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The CQC stated that its primary priority remains the health and wellbeing of people using health and social care services. As part of this process, the regulator is reviewing the circumstances of the patient's death to see if additional measures are necessary to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Coroner Proceedings

An inquest into the death of the patient was adjourned in September pending the conclusion of the police investigation. Assistant coroner Edward Steele indicated that he intends to seek specific information if the case is returned to the coroner's court. This information will include details about the patient's mental health background.

Coroner Steele also plans to inquire about who was caring for the deceased at the time of the incident. A key focus will be understanding how the man managed to leave the specific place he was located. These questions are central to establishing the full context of the tragedy for legal and safety records.

Hospital Staff Support

Medical staff responded immediately to the incident by attempting to resuscitate the patient. Despite these efforts, the man was found deceased at the scene. The psychological impact of the event on the hospital workforce has been significant, prompting specific support measures.

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Doctors on shift during the incident were later offered psychological support to help them cope with the trauma. The hospital and police have worked together to ensure that all available information is gathered. Det In Sharkett urged anyone with information that would help with the ongoing enquiries to contact the police non-emergency number 101.

Callers are asked to quote log number 76 of August 24 when providing details to investigators. The dedicated police team continues to work through the complex aspects of the case. The focus remains on establishing the lead-up to the man's death to provide closure for the family and ensure safety protocols are adequate.