Hull Man Convicted of Attempted Murder After Running Woman Down and Assaulting Her with Bat

A Hull court found Lawrence Worley guilty of attempted murder for deliberately driving his car into a woman he was obsessed with and beating her with a baseball bat, an attack captured on CCTV that also revealed prior burglary and multiple offences.

In a harrowing incident captured on security cameras, a 51‑year‑old Hull man named Lawrence Worley deliberately ran his silver Volkswagen Polo into a woman he knew and then assaulted her with a baseball bat he had bought just a day earlier.

The attack took place on Chanterlands Avenue on the morning of May 7, 2025. CCTV shows Worley accelerating his vehicle toward the unsuspecting woman as she walked along the pavement. After the impact, he exited the car and approached her, striking her at least five times with the bat, causing a severely broken leg, a serious head injury and a broken finger.

Three by‑standers intervened, pulling Worley away and restraining him until police arrived, despite his threats to hit them with the weapon. Emergency services rushed the victim to hospital, where she remained for ten days under intensive care. Following a three‑day trial at Hull Crown Court, a jury found Worley guilty of attempted murder.

The verdict also reflected a string of earlier offences he had admitted to, including burglary, possession of an offensive weapon, driving whilst disqualified and breaching a restraining order. Investigators discovered that the night before the assault he had broken into a local business to obtain information about the woman's new address, a motive that the court heard was part of his obsessive fixation on her.

Further inquiries revealed that Worley was driving without insurance and was disqualified at the time of the attack, leading to additional charges of driving whilst disqualified, using an uninsured vehicle on a public road and possessing an offensive weapon in public. In June 2025 he had also been charged with the burglary that preceded the assault.

Detective Inspector Helen Collier of Humberside Police's Domestic Abuse and Safeguarding Investigation Team described Worley as a 'cruel and calculating' individual who arrived armed with two weapons - a car and a baseball bat - with the explicit aim of terrifying and attempting to kill the woman. She praised the three courageous members of the public who intervened, noting that their actions likely prevented further injury and aided the swift arrest of the suspect.

Worley, who denied any intention to kill, claimed he only intended to cause grievous bodily harm, a defence that was rejected by the Crown Prosecution Service, resulting in the attempted‑murder indictment. The judge scheduled sentencing for July 9, where Worley faces a substantial custodial term. Collier emphasized that the victim's recovery will be long and arduous, both physically and mentally, and reaffirmed the police's commitment to combating violent crime and protecting the community





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