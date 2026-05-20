Tonda Eckert's Southampton side was expelled from the play-offs after spying on Middlesbrough's training, with a view to earn a place in the final against Hull City. The decision brings an added layer of complexity to the post-season, as both sides await appeal hearings, and the fate of the season's richest odds are shrouded in uncertainty.

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has confirmed the club's investigation into potential cancellation of the Championship play-off final , aiming to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League .

As of now, the case is being examined by the lawyers. Southampton's spying on Middlesbrough in the semi-final has led to the disqualification of Tonda Eckert's side and has pushed the season to the brink of chaos. With an hour early kickoff date due to the changed opponent, a nervous wait awaits in Southampton, as the appeal hearing for the ban is expected on Wednesday.

The teams' bonuses and fans' tickets for the final are also under scrutiny, as Daily Mail Sport reported a potential £250,000 worth of bonuses could be at risk





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