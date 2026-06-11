Hulk Returns to Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2026

Mark Ruffalo has been confirmed to reprise his role as Bruce Banner in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth solo movie in the series. The movie is expected to bring back the Savage Hulk, which will be a result of mental manipulation by Sadie Sink's character.

It's no secret that Hulk is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2026. Mark Ruffalo has long been confirmed to be part of Spider-Man: Brand New Day 's cast list, with the actor reprising his role as Bruce Banner, the original Avengers team member who has spent the last several years operating in the Smart Hulk form.

The exact nature of his role in Tom Holland's fourth Spider-Man solo movie has been the subject of much speculation. Spider-Man: Brand New Day's first trailer showed Peter Parker talking to Bruce while he's in his human form and teaching at a college. With a new inhibitor fashioned to his arm, he has shed his Smart Hulk persona.

Rather than stay human for the whole film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day merchandise has long teased that the movie would bring back Savage Hulk. The popular theory is that this will come through mental manipulation by Sadie Sink's mysterious character (believed to be Jean Grey), leading to a fight between Spider-Man and a raging Hulk in New York





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