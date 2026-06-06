Hulk Hogan's Final Moments Revealed: WWE Icon's Private Health Battles and Tragic Death

The Clearwater Police Department has released a 72-page report detailing the final moments of WWE icon Hulk Hogan, revealing his private health battles and tragic death. According to the report, Hogan had been quietly fighting chronic lymphocytic leukemia and atrial fibrillation before his sudden passing last July. Caregivers noted that Hogan was in rough shape in the days leading up to his death, and his occupational therapist realized he had stopped breathing on the morning of his passing. The police report ruled Hogan's death an attended natural death caused by a heart attack, bringing a somber sense of closure to millions of fans worldwide.

Newly released police documents have laid bare the final moments of WWE icon Hulk Hogan , with home health care workers revealing the wrestling star was in rough shape in the days leading up to his sudden passing.

The Clearwater Police Department officially closed its investigation this week, releasing a comprehensive 72-page report that details the definitive timeline inside the 71-year-old's Florida estate before his death last July. According to the files, Hogan - born Terry Gene Bollea - had been quietly fighting private health battles against both chronic lymphocytic leukemia and atrial fibrillation, a serious heart rhythm condition, neither of which had been publicly disclosed.

On the morning of his passing, caregivers noted that the larger-than-life superstar was a little mumbly but managed to get out of bed, speak with staff, and eat a breakfast of yogurt and fresh berries. The situation deteriorated rapidly shortly after breakfast when his occupational therapist, Justin McCamey, went to check the multi-time world champion's vitals and realized he had completely stopped breathing.

First responders rushed to the Clearwater residence following a frantic cardiac arrest dispatch call, but the standard lifesaving measures were ultimately unsuccessful and Hogan was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. A 72-page report said Hogan's death is not seen as suspicious and no foul play is suspected. He is in rough shape, McCamey told a responding officer at the scene immediately following the medical emergency. We knew this was gonna be happening.

After a thorough review of internal home surveillance footage, medical histories and extensive interviews with his dedicated care team, detectives officially ruled the tragedy an attended natural death caused by a heart attack. The finality of the police report brings a somber sense of closure to millions of fans worldwide who grew up worshiping Hulkamania, the pop culture craze that transformed pro wrestling into a mainstream global phenomenon.

A month before his death, a source revealed to The Daily Mail that Hogan - who was embroiled in a family feud with his ex-wife Linda and daughter Brooke last year - was trying to work his way back to 100 percent after neck and back operations. Hulk has a body ravaged by wrestling, his body is the body of a 140-year-old man with all the bumps and bruises through the years, and his recent neck and back surgeries have been harder to come back from, a source close to Hogan said.

His wife Sky had denied rumors he was on his deathbed in a coma - and claimed his heart was strong after he underwent a routine neck surgery. Hogan had also previously opened up about undergoing 25 surgeries in the past decade. On the morning of his passing, caregivers noted that wrestler star was a little mumbly.

Recently, at the end of May, Hogan's estranged daughter Brooke issued a furious response to trolls who criticized her for posting a tribute to her late father while posing in a bikini. Brooke Hogan, 38, took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her dad, in light of his tragic death.

However, a number of users took aim at Brooke for starting the post with a picture of herself laying face down on the beach in a bikini. In light of the reaction, Brooke fired back at her critics in another post on Instagram, which starts with edited snaps of her body looking less flattering on the beach. Would my post have been more sincere if THIS girl were at the beach mourning her dad, she asked.

Brooke also added: I took one photo over my shoulder quickly, and proceeded to google why I'm so emotionally fatigued immediately after, and then I spent an hour looking at and saving pictures of my dad. Her apparent intention in including the photo was to reference the ocean, where she and wrestling legend Hogan spent much of their time together as she grew up along Florida's gulf coast.

Yet she was estranged from her father when he died last year, meaning she even voluntarily asked to be removed from his will in 2023





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Hulk Hogan WWE Hulkamania Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Atrial Fibrillation Heart Attack Police Report Clearwater Police Department Florida Estate Caregivers Occupational Therapist Justin Mccamey First Responders Cardiac Arrest Deathbed Coma Family Feud Brooke Hogan Instagram Trolls Tribute Bikini Estranged Daughter Removed From Will

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