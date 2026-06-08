Hulk Hogan died of natural causes Florida police report says in closing investigation

A report by Florida police has found that professional wrestling legend Hulk Hogan died of natural causes last year.

“There has been no evidence to indicate the death of Terry Bollea was anything other than natural,” the report said. “Through the course of the investigation, there has been no evidence to indicate any criminal wrongdoing related to his death.

This case will be closed, and will be considered solved, non-criminal. ” According to the report, Hogan's wife, as well as a home health aide and an occupational therapist, were all with Hogan at his home when he stopped breathing. His wife, Sky Daily Hogan, called 911, and then the trio performed CPR on Hulk Hogan until firefighters and paramedics arrived.

Family members told investigators that Hogan had been suffering from multiple heath issues in the weeks before his death, including leukemia, an irregular hearth rhythm, pneumonia and kidney failure. He had also undergone many hospitalizations and surgeries in the years before his death. Early statements made by the occupational therapist to police led to speculation that Hogan's death was related to damage done to his phrenic nerve during a recent surgery.

But the occupational therapist later said that he was still rattled from performing CPR and was speaking out of turn.and declined to perform a full autopsy. A private autopsy paid for by the family backed up the initial assessment, finding “no reasonable traumatic or terminal toxicologic contributions. ”, known for both his larger-than-life personality and his wrestling exploits.

He was the main draw for the first WrestleMania in 1985 and was a fixture for years, facing everyone from Andre The Giant and Randy Savage to The Rock and even WWE co-founder Vince McMahon. Hogan won at least six WWE championships and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005 and reinstated there in 2018.

He had been removed from the Hall of Fame in 2015 after he was recorded making racial slurs against Black people, for which he apologized.was held several weeks after Hogan's death at a church in Largo, Florida. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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