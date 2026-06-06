Hulk Hogan Died of Cardiac Arrest After Severe Health Complications

The Clearwater Police Department concluded its investigation into Hulk Hogan's death, confirming the wrestler died of cardiac arrest at age 71 after a severe health decline following neck surgery. The report details his complications, including renal failure and COPD, and notes no evidence of wrongdoing.

“So… we’re trying not to say much in front of her, but he is in rough shape,” the wrestler’s occupational therapist,“We knew this was gonna be happening,” McCamey told the officer, per the report and after claiming he “saw it,” referring to Hogan’s death at age 71.

“Came in, did the… chest wasn’t elevating. Couldn’t wake him up … he just… stopped breathing. ”Hulk Hogan’s health had reportedly taken a severe turn for the worse in the days leading up to his death last week. Due to complications from a neck surgery in May, Hogan was intubated and battled renal failure, fluid overload and severe COPD , according to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.

“What happened , a type of cancer that affects white blood cells called lymphocytes. It is not believed that Hogan’s cancer was public knowledge prior to his death.

“I mean, he wasn’t up as he was Saturday and Sunday when I had him, but he was still talking this morning, a little low, a little mumbly,” she told the officer, per the report. “I got him in the chair, he ate a little yogurt, he was fine. Set him up there, like… set him up in a chair … where he was asleep, but he was breathing.

” It wasn’t until McCamey returned from the bathroom, the report states, that the pair noticed something was wrong.

“The patient was in the chair. By the time he came to do the vitals for the visit he’s on, there was no pulse,” Swinton said.

“ hasn’t been moved, I’d say, he probably got down… probably… I’d say he got down here probably at 8:30-8:45, which we got down here, he’s been down here. ” According to the report, McCamey told authorities that the WWE star’s health had been “very poor ever since” a recent surgery, noting that Hulk had “approximately 20-30 various knee, hip and back surgeries over the years.

” The occupational therapist also provided authorities with a list of medications the wrestler was taking at the time of his death. The report, released on Friday, June 5, concludes the Clearwater Police Department’s investigation into the wrestler’s death, confirming there is no clear evidence of any wrongdoing. The investigation into the death of legendary pro wrestler Hulk Hogan remains open as questions about what really happened continue to be raised.

Hogan died on July 24 after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida. He was 71 years old. In the time since, some of those closest to Hogan — including “Under the circumstances, it fell to the Clearwater Police Department to address, challenge, or validate some of the concerns in the case,” the department wrote.

“Investigators had to interview multiple witnesses and review various recordings to answer questions central to our inquiry. ”“Their willingness to allow our investigators access to very personal information, at a time when they were grieving and struggling, was extremely helpful,” the department said in part. Off Campus' Mika Abdalla, Ex Jake Short Address Podcast Clip After SplitAmanda Batula Seen Spitting in West Wilson's Mouth on Italian Getaway





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