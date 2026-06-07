Hulk Hogan Death: Police Confirm No Wrongdoing in Final Report on Wrestler's Passing

The Clearwater Police Department has released its final investigative report on the death of legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan, concluding there is no evidence of criminal activity. The report details the wrestler's severe health decline due to complications from neck surgery, private battles with cancer and multiple organ issues, and the final moments as described by his caregivers.

The legendary professional wrestler Hulk Hogan , whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, passed away at the age of 71 on July 24 in his home in Clearwater, Florida.

The circumstances surrounding his death have been the subject of intense public interest and speculation, prompting a thorough investigation by the Clearwater Police Department. The department released its final report on Friday, June 5, which concluded that there is no clear evidence of any wrongdoing, though some questions remain. The investigation was initiated to address, challenge, or validate concerns raised following the wrestler's sudden cardiac arrest.

According to the police, the cooperation from Hogan's family and household staff was crucial, as they provided access to very personal information during a time of grief and struggle. In the days leading up to his death, Hogan's health had reportedly deteriorated significantly. This decline was attributed to severe complications from a neck surgery he underwent in May.

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer reported that following the procedure, Hogan was intubated and battled multiple life-threatening conditions, including renal failure, fluid overload, and severe Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Furthermore, it was revealed that Hogan was also privately fighting a type of cancer that affects white blood cells called lymphocytes, a condition not previously known to the public.

His long history of health problems was extensive, with an estimated 20 to 30 surgeries on his knees, hips, and back accumulated over the years due to the physical toll of his wrestling career. The final moments of Hogan's life were detailed in the police report through the accounts of his occupational therapist and his assistant. The occupational therapist described seeing Hogan on the morning of his death.

He was in a chair, had eaten some yogurt, and was breathing, though he was noted to be a little low-energy and mumbly. The assistant, McCamey, returned from the bathroom and discovered something was wrong. The patient was in the chair but had no pulse. The timeline suggests he likely passed away between 8:30 and 8:45 AM.

McCamey told officers that Hogan's health had been "very poor ever since" the recent surgery. The report also confirms that a list of medications Hogan was taking at the time was provided to authorities. Despite the tragic and complex medical situation, the police investigation found no criminal activity and has been closed, although the department acknowledged that some questions about the events continue to be raised by those close to the situation.

Hulk Hogan was an iconic figure in professional wrestling, known worldwide for his charismatic persona and role in the sport's entertainment boom during the 1980s and beyond. His passing marks the end of an era for many fans. The official cause of death was listed as natural causes related to his numerous and severe medical conditions. The police report, while closing the investigative chapter, paints a picture of a man in declining health, surrounded by caregivers in his final days.

The decision to release the report was made to provide transparency and address public curiosity, though it also highlighted the private nature of his final battle with illness. The department expressed gratitude to the family for their cooperation, which was essential in piecing together the sequence of events and determining that no foul play was involved





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