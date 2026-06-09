Hulk Hogan Cause of Death Revealed as Florida Police Investigation Closes

Hulk Hogan died of natural causes, according to a report by Florida police that officially closes the investigation into the wrestler's death.

died of natural causes, according to a report by Florida police that officially closes the investigation into the wrestler’s death.released on Friday by the Clearwater Police Department that includes medical records, statements, and surveillance footage, “There has been no evidence to indicate the death of Terry Bollea was anything other than natural.

” The report stated: “Through the course of the investigation, there has been no evidence to indicate any criminal wrongdoing related to his death. This case will be closed, and will be considered solved, non-criminal. ” that Hogan was previously diagnosed with atrial fibrillation — a heart condition defined as having an irregular heart rhythm — and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a form of cancer.

A month after his passing, Hogan’s daughter, Brooke, shared a lengthy statement on Instagram about the circumstances surrounding her father’s death. She claimed to have received calls from various professionals, including cops and nurses, who claimed to be with Hogan the day he died and told her that the police body cam footage and 911 tapes “supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative” (via She continued: “Those same professionals feel so passionately about what they witnessed, they have continued to contact me and push me to find specific answers to this very day.

They are quite literally putting their careers at risk because they feel so compelled to do the right thing. The short of it is — it’s all up to my dad’s wife and I have zero control. I can not do anything, my hands are tied, and I have no say in anything regarding my dad — even as his daughter. These are the rules as I’ve been told.

”See Aimee Mann Join Rush for Neil Peart Tribute on 'Time Stand Still'Watch Megan Thee Stallion, Pink, Neil Patrick Harris Perform ‘Lady Marmalade’ at Tonys According to the new report, Hogan’s wife Sky Daily Hogan, a home health aide, and an occupational therapist were with him at his home when he stopped breathing. Sky called 911 and CPR was performed until firefighters and paramedics arrived, the report stated.

Hogan had been suffering from numerous heath issues before his death, including leukemia, an irregular atrial fibrillation, pneumonia, and kidney failure, family members told investigators. He had also undergone multiple hospitalizations and surgeries in the years before his death. Inside the UFC's $60 Million Made-for-TV White House Gambit3 hours ago





RollingStone / 🏆 483. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brooke Hogan Continues to Question Father Hulk Hogan's Death, Demands Answers from AuthoritiesBrooke Hogan alleges suspicious circumstances in Hulk Hogan's death, criticizes police, and demands autopsy results.

Read more »

Brooke Hogan Cries Foul Over Police Handling of Father Hulk Hogan's DeathBrooke Hogan alleges a cover-up around her father Hulk Hogan's death, criticizing police for not including an autopsy on the death certificate and failing to share information. She also references tensions with WWE executive Nick Khan regarding her involvement in memorial events and expresses suspicion about the presence of a 'shady' entourage and the circumstances of her father's final days.

Read more »

Hulk Hogan died of natural causes Florida police report says in closing investigationA report by Florida police has found that professional wrestling legend Hulk Hogan died of natural causes last year.

Read more »

Hulk Hogan died of natural causes, Florida police report saysProfessional wrestling legend Hulk Hogan died of natural causes last year, according a report by Florida police that formally closes the investigation into his death.

Read more »