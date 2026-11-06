Marvel Announces Hulk #1 Launch Date With Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio for May 2027

Marvel Studios and Marvel Comics announce a new era for the Green Goliath. Hulk #1 releases May 1 2027, introducing a risky cure for Bruce Banner that challenges his identity and the MCU legacy of Smart Hulk.

Marvel Studios and Marvel Comics have officially confirmed that a new comic book series titled Hulk #1 will launch on May 1 2027. This announcement marks a definitive new era for both the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the original Earth-616 continuity. The creative team behind this new launch features writer Chris Condon and artist Alessandro Cappuccio, who are reuniting to tackle the aftermath of recent catastrophic events. Their project directly addresses the cataclysmic crisis known as The Infernal Hulk and the subsequent Hulk War that have defined the recent narrative landscape.

The narrative setup is grounded in the immediate aftermath of major storylines involving the ancient eldritch horror known as Eldest. Eldest targeted Bruce Banner's fractured psyche, ripping him out of his body and possessing the gamma mutate to become the Infernal Hulk, king of all monsters. Concurrently, in the Spider-Man: Brand New Day storyline, Jean Grey broke the psychological walls suppressing Banner's monstrous alter ego. These events have led to a return of a particularly large Savage Hulk variant, disrupting the long-standing equilibrium both mediums had achieved.

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Hulk #1 serves as the starting point for this new chapter, arriving on May 1 2027 through Marvel Comics. The creative duo of Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio previously collaborated on titles such as Ultimate Wolverine and Ultimate Impact: Reborn. The series promises to follow the Green Goliath as he navigates the fallout from these massive conflicts. The story introduces a potential cure for Bruce Banner's gamma condition, a development that carries severe and hidden risks for the character.

Any permanent medical miracle that purges Banner of his gamma transformation comes with severe and hidden risks. Since gamma energy acts as a metaphysical link to the Below-Place, removing the radiation from his cells could have dire consequences. The cure might leave him chronically ill or doom him to a state of limbo. This limbo state would prevent Banner from either fully entering or escaping the Below-Place, a cosmic realm previously defined in The Immortal Hulk.

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Furthermore, Banner's identity and genius intellect have been intertwined with his internal rage throughout his adult life. A complete purge could result in Banner becoming emotionally hollow. This vulnerability might make him susceptible to other forces seeking to exploit his weakened mental state. The narrative may explore Banner exchanging blows with Juggernaut-level enemies as a solitary struggle, rather than through massive cosmic wars.

The bar for this new series is exceptionally high due to the success of Al Ewing and Joe Bennett's The Immortal Hulk. That run produced an award-winning masterpiece of cosmic and body horror that redefined the Jade Giant as an immortal eldritch force. It introduced concepts like the Below-Place, the One Below All, and the Green Door to the mainstream understanding of the character. These established mythologies have left future creative teams facing an uphill battle to distinguish their work.

Following the events of The Infernal Hulk's war against an invincible Hulk and the world's heroes, the traditional formula of simply amplifying the character's power is exhausted. Hulk has already broken open hell and defeated the Avengers, making it impossible for the new series to merely repeat those beats on a higher scale. Marvel also cannot remove Hulk and Bruce Banner from each other's lives permanently, requiring a precise high-concept hook to stand out.

While Marvel Studios has not teased what is next for Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner following Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the post-credits scene of Avengers Endgame: Encore, the comic book direction offers clear narrative paths. The story may pivot away from sheer power and destruction to explore the psychological fallout of Banner losing his primary method of expelling inner rage. This shift provides a breath of fresh air after the intense battles with Eldest's monsters and the world's heroes.

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Hulk #1 is available May 1st 2027 from Marvel Comics. The character was originally created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, with his first appearance in The Incredible Hulk in 1962. His alliances include the Avengers, Defenders, and the Fantastic Four across his long history. Bruce Banner has come to accept his curse in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in Marvel Comics' Earth-616, setting the stage for this complex new chapter.