Hugo Flint-Cahan Murder Inquest Exposes Failures at Newham Mental Health Centre

An inquest ruled Hugo Flint-Cahan was unlawfully killed at a London psychiatric unit, with the coroner citing neglect and 14 concerns about staff care.

Hugo Flint-Cahan, 34, was fatally attacked by a fellow patient in the early hours of January 3, 2023, while he was being treated at the Newham Centre for Mental Health in east London. The unit is run by the East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT). His family, who had found some comfort in his admissions to hospital because they meant he was safe, now say they were left devastated by the events that followed.

An inquest, which took more than three years to reach a hearing, has heard detailed evidence about multiple failures by nursing staff on the night of the killing. Senior Coroner for East London Graeme Irvine ruled that Hugo had been unlawfully killed by Rolando Torres-Peña, and that his death was contributed to by neglect.

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Coroner Finds Repeated Failures at Newham Mental Health Centre

Coroner Graeme Irvine concluded that the attack happened while two nurses, Rosemary Chukwuji-Ohanachum and Raji Olagunju, were in a staff room with the door shut. Healthcare assistant Anthony Onuh was asleep in a therapy room at the time of the attack.

Hugo's body was not discovered for almost two hours. The inquest also heard that Anthony Onuh later falsified observation records to suggest he had been checking on patients every hour, a finding that highlights how far standard safety checks had broken down on the ward.

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On October 2, Graeme Irvine sent a Prevention of Future Deaths report to East London NHS Foundation Trust. The report flagged 14 concerns about the care provided by both Rosemary Chukwuji-Ohanachum and Raji Olagunju, and warned that further deaths may occur unless staff issues are addressed.

Graeme Irvine said the Trust had shown repeated failures across a number of patient deaths at the Newham centre. He described the pattern as 'Groundhog Day', saying he had heard evidence of the same errors 'over and over again'.

He also condemned what he called a 'culture of dishonesty and impunity' and a 'conspiracy to deceive'. These findings place the Trust's governance and record keeping under direct scrutiny.

Family Says Patient Safety Concerns Extend Beyond One Case

Hugo's younger brother Jolyon, 33, said the family's anger and bewilderment remain strong. He drew a distinction between an unstable patient hitting another patient and a system in which one patient could kill another while staff were failing in their duties.

Jolyon said the failings were not confined to Hugo's case. He said the family knows from other cases that the problems were not isolated, and added that the situation made him feel that no one is safe. He is an anaesthetist, while Hugo's stepmother Sue is an NHS radiographer, so the family has close ties to the health service.

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Sue said that when people learned of Hugo's admissions to psychiatric care, they would say how awful it was. For the family, each admission had brought relief that Hugo was safe, a feeling that was shattered on the morning his death was discovered.

Who Hugo Flint-Cahan Was Before His Illness

Before he became a psychiatric patient, Hugo was a much-loved son and brother. He was raised in Hertford and was the eldest of three sons, with a brother Rupert, 36. His father William, 72, is a retired teacher who taught French and English literature at Haileybury, and his mother was Gillian, William's first wife. He also had two younger half-siblings, Harry, 26, and Fiona, 23, from William's second marriage to Sue.

Sue recalled that Hugo was very patient and gentle with Harry, even though Hugo was nearly 12 when Harry was born. William and Sue described Hugo as a cheerful boy who loved cricket and football, and as unusually conscientious, particularly about writing long thank-you letters for birthdays and Christmas.

William said Hugo cared deeply about societal and environmental issues and that he had hoped Hugo would make something of himself in those areas. The family later learned that Hugo had been badly bullied at Haileybury during his first year of sixth form. What began with his schoolbag being thrown in the bin and books being defaced escalated into physical incidents, and after the bullies returned from a fortnight's suspension, Hugo moved to a local state school. Jolyon said Hugo felt that this was not terribly fair.