London estate agent Hugo D'Arcy, 24, died from drug and alcohol intoxication in his Barnes home. An inquest reveals a fatal mix of ketamine, cocaine, and extreme alcohol levels.

Foxtons estate agent Hugo D'Arcy died from a combination of alcohol and drug intoxication after a night out in central London concluded with a fatal incident at his family home in Barnes.

The 24-year-old auction broker collapsed naked on the bathroom floor of the mansion flat he shared with his mother, Aisling McCabe, and was found deceased upon her return from a trip.

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Aisling McCabe returned to the south west London property in the late afternoon on 27 July last year to make the shocking discovery.

She found the light on in her son's room but no one inside.

A search of the house led her to the bathroom, where she found Hugo D'Arcy laid out naked on the floor.

She described the scene to his inquest, stating it looked as though he had been sick before passing out.

Paramedics were called immediately to the address near the Thames, but Hugo D'Arcy was pronounced dead at the scene.

A detailed toxicology report conducted by pathologist Rowena Smith revealed that Hugo D'Arcy had consumed a lethal amount of substances.

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Police investigators found a line of cocaine laid out ready to be snorted on a book belonging to the young broker.

The forensic analysis showed that Mr D'Arcy had consumed two different powerful recreational drugs alongside a massive quantity of alcohol.

His blood alcohol content was nearly three times the legal drink drive limit.

He had also taken a recreational amount of the tranquilliser ketamine.

Dr. Smith noted that cocaine can be fatal in very small doses for some individuals, classifying it as an idiosyncratic drug in this context.

The inquest at West London Coroner's Court heard details of the evening before his death.

Hugo D'Arcy had gone out for drinks with friends, including his cousin Maddy McCabe and her boyfriend Finlay Boardman, who was celebrating his birthday.

The group started at the Rose pub in Fulham before moving to a nightclub in Covent Garden.

Maddy McCabe testified that Hugo had told her he would not have a heavy night because he planned to go clubbing again the following evening.

She stated she only saw him have wine and beer, and she did not witness him taking any drugs.

Finlay Boardman added that he did not see Hugo take drugs and believed he was not unduly intoxicated.

He noted that he thought Hugo would have gone home before him.

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PS Craig McCormick, who oversaw the police investigation, told the court that the death was unexpected but not suspicious.

He confirmed there was no evidence that anyone else had been in the house that night.

Coroner Lydia Brown made a formal finding of a drug-related death.

She determined the cause of death was alcohol and ketamine intoxication, influenced by the use of cocaine.

The coroner addressed Hugo's father Chris, stepfather Andrew, and sister Jemima, offering condolences for their irreplaceable loss.

Hugo D'Arcy was an economics graduate from Nottingham Trent University who had cycled home from central London in the early hours before collapsing.

His family described Hugo D'Arcy as gregarious, kind, loyal, hard-working, and someone who loved to learn.

He had a wide circle of friends and had spent his youth between London and Somerset.

He also loved football, rugby, and travelling, having visited more than 20 different countries.

A GoFundMe campaign organized by Luca Di Santolo raised more than £10,000 to create a memorial bench in Hammersmith, a place of special meaning to Hugo.

The organizer stated that Hugo was a bright light with an infectious sense of humor who brought laughter and comfort to everyone he met.

The funds will also support other tributes to honor his life and legacy.