Hugo Boss Extends Collaboration with Centric Software to Enhance Kidswear Design and Development

Hugo Boss is deepening its partnership with Centric Software to leverage advanced PLM technology for its BOSS Kidswear line, aiming to streamline design, production, and global distribution.

Hugo Boss is extending its long-standing collaboration with the global apparel leader, Centric Software , to further enhance its digital design and product development processes. The new agreement, building on a partnership that began in 2009, focuses on the design, production, and global distribution of the BOSS Kidswear line.

This extension will leverage Centric's industry-leading PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) software, including Centric Fashion PLM, to streamline and optimize BOSS Kidswear's product development journey. The integrated platform will enable seamless collaboration across design, merchandising, production, and supply chain teams, fostering greater agility and responsiveness to market trends. Centric's PLM solution will empower BOSS Kidswear to manage complex product information, automate workflows, and gain real-time visibility into production processes. This will ultimately lead to faster time-to-market, reduced costs, and improved product quality. The collaboration between Hugo Boss and Centric Software is a testament to their shared commitment to innovation and excellence in the fashion industry





