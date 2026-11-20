Hugh Rodley receives suspended sentences for child sex abuse images. The former 'Lord of Fraud' previously served time for bank heists and pensioner scams.

Hugh Rodley, a 79-year-old former fraudster previously known as the 'Lord of Fraud', has avoided immediate imprisonment for possession of child sexual abuse images. The father of three admitted to making and possessing hundreds of indecent images despite a history of multimillion-pound criminal schemes.

The Core Offences and Device Searches

Rodley admitted to six counts of making indecent images of children and one count of possessing them during legal proceedings that concluded last month. Prosecutors revealed that investigators discovered nearly 500 indecent images on his electronic devices. He had conducted at least 806 online searches for paedophilic content, including terms such as 'schoolgirl upskirts' and 'Japanese schoolgirls, no knickers'.

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The prosecution team, led by Steve Homer, highlighted the severity of the material found. The content included several anime cartoons depicting children in sexual poses. Rodley also searched for terms relating to 'schoolgirls', 'young children', and 'teens' swimwear', indicating a broad pattern of searching for illicit material involving minors.

Device Seizures and Hidden Evidence

Law enforcement officers identified two distinct sets of illegal imagery on Rodley's equipment. His laptop contained 198 pictures categorized by severity: 19 Category A, 12 Category B, and 167 Category C images. Police considered the young age of some children depicted in these files as an aggravating factor.

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Complicating matters, Rodley attempted to conceal an iPhone from investigators. Officers arrested him again on January 27 after he falsely claimed he did not possess a mobile phone. A search of his property revealed the device, which contained 295 additional indecent images of children. The breakdown included five Category A, 13 Category B, and 277 Category C images.

Criminal History and Previous Condemns

Rodley's legal troubles extend far beyond these recent offences. In 2009, he was sentenced to eight years in jail for attempting to steal £229 million from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. His plan to plunder the bank failed at the last minute in 2004 after accomplices inputted wrong security codes.

His criminal career continued with a scheme targeting vulnerable elderly people. Between 2004 and 2007, Rodley worked with Julian Silver, Adam Corbett, and Sonny Willis to sell worthless shares to pensioners. They created 'sucker lists' and promised handsome profits from the Alternative Investment Market. One 87-year-old victim lost more than £800,000 to the fraudsters.

Sentencing and Ongoing Supervision

Dr David Rockey, chair of the bench, stated that the offences were so serious a custodial sentence was the only suitable option. However, the court ordered the 12-month sentences to run concurrently and suspended them on probation for 18 months. Rodley was placed on the sex offenders register for ten years and subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

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The National Crime Agency (NCA) senior investigating officer Andy Lawton emphasized that protecting children from sexual abuse remains a priority for the agency. Rodley was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a victim surcharge of £187. He was also sentenced to seven years in 2012 for conning over 700 pensioners out of £6 million and received a further seven years in June 2016 for failing to repay £1.2 million.