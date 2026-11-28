Following the announcement of Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond, Golden Globe winner Hugh Laurie has publicly expressed his interest in playing the next villain in the franchise, citing his past dramatic roles as preparation for the part.

The entertainment world is abuzz with excitement following the official confirmation that Robert Pattinson has been selected as the next James Bond, a revelation that has ignited widespread speculation regarding the upcoming cast members for Bond 26.

Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and produced by Amazon MGM Studios, this new iteration of the legendary spy franchise has captured the global imagination. While the casting of the titular character dominates headlines, the industry's focus is rapidly shifting toward the identity of the antagonist who will challenge the new 007.

Also read Robert Pattinson Confirmed as New James Bond With Denis Villeneuve and Luca Guadagnino Endorsement

Hugh Laurie Wants Bond Villain Role

Among the notable actors expressing interest in the role is the Golden Globe-winning Hugh Laurie, who has publicly indicated his desire to take on the mantle of the next Bond villain. Laurie revealed his ambition in a recent interview with Gold Derby, noting that colleagues and friends had encouraged him to campaign for the part.

He humorously observed that while many believe the choice of the next Bond is secondary to the selection of the villain, he sees himself perfectly suited for the latter. Drawing parallels between his iconic portrayal of the brilliant yet abrasive Dr. Gregory House in the medical drama House and the potential for a complex antagonist, Laurie suggested his past work demonstrates his capability to embody the kind of charismatic menace required for a James Bond foe.

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His previous experience in villainous roles in series such as The Night Manager further supports his candidacy. The franchise boasts a rich history of memorable antagonists, from Joseph Wiseman in the 1962 classic Dr. No to modern interpretations by Mads Mikkelsen, Javier Bardem, and Christoph Waltz during the Daniel Craig era, providing a high bar for the next actor to clear.

Bond Girls And Future Casting

Beyond the villain, speculation is also mounting regarding the potential Bond girls, with names like Zendaya and Florence Pugh frequently mentioned as top contenders due to their collaboration with director Villeneuve on the Dune franchise. However, it is worth noting that Pattinson has signed on for three films in the role, whereas Villeneuve is currently attached to only the first installment, suggesting that future directors may bring their own collaborators to the subsequent entries.

The last film in the Daniel Craig era, No Time to Die, released in 2021, featured a strong ensemble cast including Jeffrey Wright and Rami Malek. As production for Bond 26 moves forward with an expected theatrical release in 2026, the search for the perfect supporting cast continues.

The addition of an actor of Hugh Laurie's caliber and critical acclaim would significantly enhance the project, ensuring that the new era of James Bond begins with a compelling and high-stakes narrative conflict.