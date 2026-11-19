Hugh Laurie's new Peacock comedy Dig achieves an 88% Rotten Tomatoes critic score. Amy Poehler stars alongside Laurie in the 10-episode series based on Kate Myers' novel.

Hugh Laurie has returned to television with a new comedy series that is already generating significant critical acclaim. The show, titled Dig, is currently streaming on Peacock and has secured a strong 88 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes based on early critic reviews. This rating ties with his previous acclaimed series The Night Manager and sits just one point below his iconic role in House.

Critical Reception of Hugh Laurie Comedy Series

Screen Rant awarded the eight-episode premiere a rating of seven out of ten stars. The publication praised the program for successfully blending familiar sitcom humor with gripping narrative drama. Critics highlighted that the series elevates standard comedy tropes by maintaining a fast-paced and engaging storyline. The review specifically noted that the show features well-defined characters and a core premise that keeps viewers invested throughout each episode.

Also read Dig Review: Amy Poehler and Mike Schur Reunite for Peacock Archaeology Comedy

Cast and Creative Team Behind the Production

Amy Poehler stars as Elise, an archaeologist who works alongside Hugh Laurie's character, Professor Neville. Neville serves as a seasoned mentor at the excavation site, though he claims he intends to retire. The dynamic between the two leads recalls their previous collaborations, including Poehler's time on Saturday Night Live when Laurie hosted the show in 2006 and 2008. Poehler co-created the series with Mike Schur, marking their first major project together since Parks and Recreation.

Source Material and Production Details

The series is based on Excavations, a 2023 novel by author Kate Myers. Myers serves as an executive producer on the adaptation, ensuring the story remains faithful to the source material. The main cast also includes Geraldine Viswanathan as Dylan, Fina Strazza as Patty, and Antonia Thomas as Clare. Recurring roles are played by Jason Matzoukas, Noma Dumezweni, and Brennan Lee Mulligan, while guest stars include Kayvan Novak and Jon Pointing.

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Streaming Schedule and Upcoming Peacock Releases

All ten episodes of Dig will premiere on Peacock on Monday, November 23. The release date positions the show as a major attraction for the streamer's lineup. This launch occurs one month ahead of the debut of Ted: The Animated Series, which is scheduled to be Peacock's final original program of 2026. The streamer continues to expand its library with other original comedies and dramas currently running on the platform.

Showrunners and Future Television Outlook

J. J. Philbin and Michael Schur serve as showrunners for the series. The production involves directors Dean Holland, Rebecca Asher, Morgan Sackett, and Heather Jack. Writers Amy Poehler, Michael Schur, and Ama Anane are credited for their contributions to the script. The show is rated TV-MA and aims to capture the sophisticated humor that has defined Laurie's recent television work.