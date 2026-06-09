Hugh Laurie Apologizes for Sarcastic Reply to Viral 'House' Critique, Cites Being 'Very Slightly Drunk'

Actor Hugh Laurie has apologized for his caustic, House-character-style response to a journalist's viral tweet critiquing the formulaic nature of the medical drama 'House'. Laurie admitted he was 'very slightly drunk' and was defending the writers when he penned the sarcastic reply, which included comparing the show's variations to works by Bach and Kahlo. He expressed regret for the subsequent trolling experienced by the journalist.

Hugh Laurie has issued a public apology following his sharply sarcastic response to a viral social media critique of his long-running television series House. The incident began when freelance journalist Janet Murray shared a brief, critical observation about the show's formulaic narrative structure, a point that resonated widely as her initial post garnered over two million views.

Murray's commentary noted the repetitive plot pattern across the series: patient presents with a mysterious illness, Laurie's character Dr. Gregory House makes an incorrect diagnosis, the patient's condition worsens, House faces professional jeopardy, then delivers a last-minute, unorthodox correct solution. This cyclical storytelling, while a hallmark of the show's success, was framed by Murray as a potential point of fatigue for modern viewers





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hugh Laurie House M.D. Apology Social Media Janet Murray TV Review Sarcasm Dr. Gregory House Television Drama Viral Tweet

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hugh Laurie Issues Waspish Retort To Viral Critique Of 'House''House' may have ended more than a decade ago, but Hugh Laurie is still prepared to do battle for the beloved Fox series.

Read more »

Great job, Internet!: Hugh Laurie schools a House hater on how television worksGreat job, Internet!: Hugh Laurie schools a House hater on how television works

Read more »

House Star Hugh Laurie Apologizes For Any Grief His Tweet CausedHouse star Hugh Laurie returned to social media to apologize for any grief that his response to a critic of Season 1 may have caused.

Read more »

Hugh Laurie Apologizes for Sarcastic Takedown of House CriticActor Hugh Laurie has issued a public apology after reacting with biting sarcasm to a viral critique of his iconic medical drama House.

Read more »