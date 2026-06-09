Hugh Jackman to Star in New Pirate Adventure Film 'Treasure Island'

Actor Hugh Jackman is set to star in a new pirate adventure film, 'Treasure Island', directed by Ridley Scott. The film is an adaptation of the classic novel by Robert Louis Stevenson and is expected to be a visually stunning and operatically intense treasure hunt.

Hugh Jackman is set to star in a new pirate adventure film, ' Treasure Island ', directed by Ridley Scott . The film is an adaptation of the classic novel by Robert Louis Stevenson .

Jackman will play the role of Long John Silver, a cunning and manipulative pirate. The screenplay was written by Jack Thorne, who is known for his work on the Netflix series 'Adolescence'. The film is expected to be a visually stunning and operatically intense treasure hunt. Jackman has been training for the role, which involves high kicks and sword fighting.

The film is set to be released in the near future, but an exact date has not been announced. In other news, a wildfire in Tooele County, Utah has spread to an estimated 1,000 acres. A 13-year-old girl was also hospitalized with critical injuries after a tree fell on her at Pineview Reservoir. The Pentagon has revised a religious classification list after criticism from Utah lawmakers.

Sen. John Curtis announced the change on Monday. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was removed from the list, but questions remain about why it was included in the first place. Washington County Attorney Jerry Jaeger has filed a motion to disqualify Fifth District Court Judge Jay Winward from a criminal case involving a former BYU employee





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