Hugh Jackman to Play Long John Silver in Ridley Scott Treasure Island Reimagining

Hugh Jackman confirms his role as Long John Silver in Ridley Scott's upcoming Treasure Island adaptation, citing the fresh script by Jack Thorne and the chance to work with the acclaimed director as key motivations. The film, still seeking studio backing, promises a slight reimagining of the classic adventure novel.

Hugh Jackman has confirmed that he will portray the infamous pirate Long John Silver in Ridley Scott 's upcoming reimagining of Treasure Island . The announcement came during a recent interview with DiscussingFilm while Jackman was promoting his latest feature The Death of Robin Hood.

The actor explained that the combination of a fresh script and the chance to work with Scott were the primary reasons he accepted the role, not a personal connection to the classic novel. He admitted that he has never read Treasure Island nor seen any previous adaptation, noting that his knowledge of the character consisted only of the name Long John Silver.

Jackman described the project as a slight reimagining of the original story, emphasizing that he is excited by the new perspective and the opportunity to collaborate with the legendary director. The screenplay was written by Jack Thorne, the writer known for Adolescence, who also serves as executive producer on the film. Jackman praised the script as amazing and said that when the material arrived from Ridley Scott he was immediately interested.

He expressed confidence that the film will move forward once a studio decides to back it, adding that he hopes the project will receive a greenlight soon. Ridley Scott will direct and co‑produce alongside Michael Pruss, while Thorne's involvement adds a strong literary foundation to the adaptation. The movie will draw inspiration from Robert Louis Stevenson's 1881 adventure novel, but according to Jackman the tone and details will be updated for contemporary audiences.

Long John Silver is one of literature's most iconic villains and has been portrayed by numerous actors over the decades, including Wallace Beery, Robert Newton, Charlton Heston and Tim Curry. The character also appeared in the popular television series Black Sails, where a younger version was played by Luke Arnold. Jackman acknowledged that while the project is generating buzz, it is still being shopped to different studios for pickup and does not yet have a confirmed release date.

He concluded the interview by saying that he looks forward to seeing the film come to life and hopes that audiences will enjoy this new take on a timeless adventure story





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