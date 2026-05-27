Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster Seen for the 1st Time Since Being Reportedly 'Blindsided' by His Ex-Wife's Request

Is there trouble in paradise?

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster at The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating"Costume Art" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York, New York.

What was that request? Jackman’s ex wants to meet up with the couple to heal the obvious tension between them,Jackman and Furness share two adult children, Oscar, 26, and Ava, 20, and it will likely be easier to attend future family functions if the situation is smoothed over.published on May 26, Jackman and Foster might be debating that offer.

The media outlet claimed that the Broadway duo were “blindsided” by the request, and the photos showed them looking tense on their way to the gym. It’s understandable that a meeting with Furness might be awkward because of theDeborra-Lee Furness at the “All Her Fault” New York Premiere held at the SVA Theater on November 03, 2025 in New York, New York.

“This isn’t about Deb being angry or wanting to read Sutton the riot act. It’s about closure,” a source told“For the longest time, Deb swore off the idea of even being in the same room as Sutton. But at this point it feels like something she needs to check off her list, if only to put an end to the awkwardness… also so she can speak her truth.

” Understandably, Furness hasn’t loved “watching Hugh and Sutton parade around the city, openly flaunting their romance and mingling with all the same people they used to socialize with as a couple. ” It’s a situation that’s beenfrom December 2021 to January 2023. Their reported affair began during that run, and ended Jackman’s marriage to Furness after 27 years. Foster also split from her husband, Ted Griffin, after 10 years of marriage.

They share a daughter, Emily, 8. Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster Dropped A Bold Hint That This Romance Is SeriousEntertainment News





SheKnows / 🏆 558. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's tense outing after ex-wife's requestHugh Jackman and new girlfriend Sutton Foster appeared strained as they headed to the gym in New York City after reportedly being left 'blindsided' by a shock request from Jackman's ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness. The new couple's public confirmation of their romance and their recent outing sparked speculation about a potential meeting between Foster and Furness.

Read more »

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's tense outing after ex-wife's requestHugh Jackman and new girlfriend Sutton Foster appeared strained as they headed to the gym in New York City after reportedly being left 'blindsided' by a shock request from Jackman's ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness. The new couple's public confirmation of their romance and their recent outing sparked speculation about a potential meeting between Foster and Furness.

Read more »

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's tense outing after ex-wife's requestHugh Jackman and new girlfriend Sutton Foster appeared strained as they headed to the gym in New York City after reportedly being left 'blindsided' by a shock request from Jackman's ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness. The new couple's public confirmation of their romance and their recent outing sparked speculation about a potential meeting between Foster and Furness.

Read more »

All the Cutest Photos of Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Through the YearsIt’s all love for theater’s starriest couple

Read more »