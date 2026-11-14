Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster enjoy romantic beach day in Australia

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster were photographed sharing a kiss and playing Frisbee at Sydney's Bondi Beach.

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The couple was photographed at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, after the actor recently celebrated his 58th birthday. One of the photos shows Foster looking casual in a white T-shirt and black workout shorts, which she paired with sunglasses and a black bucket hat, with her hair styled in braids underneath. The two were all smiles as they played Frisbee together. Jackman wore a blue long-sleeve shirt, sunglasses, pink-and-white patterned swim trunks and a green baseball cap.

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Bondi Beach is a familiar destination for Jackman, who previously spent time there with his ex-wife and their kids.first photographed together as a couple in January 2025 after months of relationship rumors. The photographs showed them holding hands while out in Santa Monica, publicly revealing their romance, though it is unclear when they began dating. Jackman and Foster previously worked together in the Broadway production of"The Music Man," which ran from 2021 to 2023.

"He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous—and all of that is true. He disarms everyone, and he doesn’t make anything about him," Foster toldin June 2022 about Jackman.

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"And he’s now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, ‘Well, I hope we get along. ’"In September 2023, Jackman announced that he and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, were separating after 27 years of marriage. Foster filed for divorce from her husband,LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS Foster and Griffin share a daughter, Emily, while Jackman and Furness share two children: Oscar and Ava.

Jackman and Furness finalized their divorce in June 2025.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," Furness and Jackman said in a statement shared with