Hugh Jackman's 'The Death of Robin Hood' Scores Highest Rotten Tomatoes Rating for Robin Hood Film Since 1976

The first 22 reviews for A24's 'The Death of Robin Hood' are in, giving it a 64% Rotten Tomatoes score. This makes it the best-reviewed Robin Hood movie since 1976's 'Robin and Marian,' potentially ending a 35-year streak of sub-60% scores. Critics acclaim Hugh Jackman's performance but are split on the film's dark, violent, and slow tone.

The news article reports on the upcoming A24 film "The Death of Robin Hood ," starring Hugh Jackman . The movie has received its first batch of 22 reviews and currently holds a 64% rating on Rotten Tomatoes , which is the highest score for a Robin Hood film since the 1976 production "Robin and Marian.

" This debut is noted as a potential end to a 35-year trend of Robin Hood adaptations receiving scores below 60% on the platform. Critics are divided, with many praising Jackman's portrayal of an aged, haunted Robin Hood as the film's clear standout, while others criticize director Michael Sarnoski's execution, describing the tone as overly cynical, violent, and slow-paced.

The article provides context by comparing the film's reception to other adaptations, such as the classic "The Adventures of Robin Hood" and the 1922 silent version, both holding a perfect 100% score, and the recent MGM+ series, which holds a 77% rating and was also rated TV-MA. The film's R-rating for strong bloody violence is highlighted as a rare gritty choice for the franchise. The cast includes Jodie Comer, Bill Skarsgård, Murray Bartlett, and Noah Jupe.

The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 19, 2026





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