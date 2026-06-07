Hugh Jackman's Hidden British Family: The Unusual Divorce That Split Siblings Across Continents

Explore Hugh Jackman's lesser-known family background: born in Australia to English parents who migrated under the Ten Pound Poms scheme, his parents' unconventional divorce split him and his brother from their three sisters, who grew up in the UK. Discover how his eldest sister Zoe lives quietly in the Lake District, and how Jackman still maintains strong ties to Britain.

Hugh Jackman , the Australia n Hollywood star famous for roles in X-Men, The Greatest Showman, and Les Misérables, has a lesser-known family history rooted in England.

Despite his Australian birth and nationality, Jackman was born in Sydney in 1968 to British parents who had migrated from the UK under the 'Ten Pound Poms' scheme. His father, Christopher Jackman, and mother, Grace Greenwood, were both English and had already had four children before moving to Australia. After their emigration, Grace struggled with homesickness and post-natal depression, leading to a separation when Hugh was seven. The divorce arrangement was unconventional: the children were split by gender.

Grace returned to England with the two daughters, Zoe and Sonia, while Christopher stayed in Australia with the three sons, Ian, Ralph, and Hugh. This left Hugh and his brother Ralph to be raised in Australia, while his sisters lived 10,000 miles away in the UK. Despite the distance, Jackman retained dual British citizenship. The story came to light recently when Jackman, promoting The Sheep Detectives in London, mentioned his sister living near the Lake District on The One Show.

His eldest sister, Zoe Farren, 64, lives quietly with her husband, Tony Farren, a retired accountant, in a modest home near Windermere. Another sister, Sonya, also lives an ordinary life in England, along with a half-sister from Grace's second marriage. Jackman has spoken about the profound impact of his mother's departure, describing it as a defining and traumatic moment of his childhood.

The unusual family partition has resulted in the globally recognized star having close relatives who lead unassuming lives in the English countryside, a contrast that often surprises his fans. The Jackman family's story highlights the complexities of immigration, divorce, and identity, showing how the personal histories of celebrities can include chapters of ordinary existence far from the spotlight. Hugh's connection to the UK remains strong, evidenced by his knowledge of British geography and his occasional visits to see his siblings.

This narrative not only reveals a private side of a public figure but also serves as a reminder of the far-reaching effects of mid-20th-century migration patterns and the individual lives shaped by those decisions





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Hugh Jackman Ten Pound Poms Family Divorce UK Australia Siblings Lake District Zoe Farren Migration

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