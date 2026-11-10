Hugh Jackman Introduces Sutton Foster to His North Bondi Penthouse

Hugh Jackman has taken his girlfriend Sutton Foster to his $15 million North Bondi penthouse, marking her first visit to his significant Australian property.

Hugh Jackman has brought his partner Sutton Foster to Australia, beginning their visit with a tour of the North Bondi penthouse he retained during his 2025 divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness. The actor and the theatre star arrived at Sydney Airport on Tuesday, displaying public affection as they navigated the terminal together.

The couple, who made their relationship public in January 2025, appeared relaxed and happy upon landing. Jackman, aged fifty-eight, wore navy trousers and a grey jacket, while Foster, aged fifty-one, dressed in a comfortable cashmere ensemble. They were promptly greeted by a chauffeur for a transfer to the actor's luxury residence.

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The North Bondi Property Details

Jackman's home is a twelve hundred square meter penthouse in North Bondi that he purchased in twenty fifteen for AUD five point nine million. The property is now valued at approximately USD fifteen million and serves as his primary Australian base. It features panoramic ocean views and was previously listed for permanent rental at USD ten thousand per week until February twenty twenty-two.

The residence includes a master bedroom with Minerva limestone ensuites and Juliet balconies, alongside two queen bedrooms with custom built-in wardrobes. Earlier in twenty twenty-four, the property was briefly available for short-term rental at USD two thousand four hundred per night, but it has since been removed from the market.

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Financial Settlements and New York Assets

Jackman secured the North Bondi property during his divorce finalization in June twenty twenty-five. As part of the settlement, the couple listed their New York West Village apartment for AUD sixty million, a property they originally bought in twenty zero eight for AUD thirty-two million.

Furness reportedly purchased Jackman's stake in their second New York home, a Manhattan penthouse acquired in twenty twenty-two for AUD thirty-one point six million. While the West Village property remains on the market, the Manhattan transfer has been completed without a public listing.

Public Reaction and Future Plans

The decision to keep the Bondi penthouse suggests Jackman intends to reside there permanently as he settles into his post-divorce life. Insiders have noted that the location offers the best spot in Bondi Beach, making it an impractical property to sell despite the complex emotional history.

Foster appeared very comfortable during the tour, showing keen interest in the Australian landscape and the local scenery from the balcony. Their visit highlights the couple's growing public presence following their announcement earlier this year.