Hugh Jackman Honorary Captain Michigan Game Ford Story

Hugh Jackman serves as honorary captain for the Michigan Wolverines, sharing the story of Gerald Ford and Willis Ward to highlight character and loyalty.

Actor Hugh Jackman served as the honorary captain for the Michigan Wolverines football team during their recent game, blending his musical career with deep respect for university history. Dressed in matching Michigan hoodies, jeans, and team hats alongside a jersey emblazoned with the number forty-eight, Jackman arrived ready to celebrate the team. He took to social media to express his excitement, asking the team if the delay in receiving the playbook was a simple mistake or intentional.

Jackman Connects Jersey To Ford History

The number forty-eight holds specific significance for the actor because it was the jersey number worn by Gerald Ford during his time at the University of Michigan. Jackman told the team before the kickoff that he recognized the number from the historic football era. He clarified that his choice of attire was not related to the recent promotional tour for the movie Deadpool and Wolverine, despite the film's current success.

Also read Michigan Wolverines Have Worrisome History vs. Michigan State as Favorite

The Story Of Willis Ward And Gerald Ford

Jackman used the occasion to share a poignant historical narrative involving his friend Gerald Ford and his teammate Willis Ward. Ward was a Black football player who faced discrimination during a 1936 game against Georgia Tech. The opposing team threatened not to play if Ward was on the field, leading the University of Michigan sporting director to bench him for the match.

Ford Protested The Benchings Decision

Gerald Ford was so incensed by the decision that he wrote to his father stating he would leave the university. He confronted the sporting director and declared he would not play in the game. This act of solidarity demonstrated a strong commitment to fairness and friendship over athletic victory. Ford and Ward remained best friends for the rest of their lives.

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Character And Loyalty Themes Emphasized

The actor explained that he shared this story to highlight character and the importance of standing up for what matters. He emphasized the value of sticking up for teammates who are next to you regardless of the stakes. The crooked number four on his jersey serves as a memento to this lifelong friendship and the principles Ford embodied during that era.

Recent Musical Performances And Updates

Beyond his sports appearances, Jackman continues his stage work in New York City. During a musical review on April 18, he mentioned having one little gripe about his film but kept the detail private. He also showcased his physical skills during the show From New York, With Love at Radio City Music Hall. The actor remains active in both theater and film while honoring historical figures like Ford.