Hugh Jackman Faces Fan Backlash Over Public Displays of Affection with Girlfriend Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman encountered criticism from a segment of his fanbase after sharing an Instagram photo with girlfriend Sutton Foster at the premiere of his film Death of Robin Hood. The post, which highlighted their relationship, drew both negative and supportive reactions amid ongoing public interest in his personal life post-divorce.

Hugh Jackman faced significant backlash from some fans after posting a photo with his girlfriend, Sutton Foster , on Instagram to promote the premiere of his new film, Death of Robin Hood.

The image, taken at AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York, showed the couple smiling and affectionate, with Jackman wrapping his arm around Foster. The relationship between the 57-year-old actor and the 51-year-old Broadway star has been under public scrutiny since they went public in January 2025, following Jackman's split from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness.

The comments on the post were mixed, with some users expressing disapproval and criticism, while others defended the couple's right to happiness and celebrated their partnership





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Hugh Jackman Sutton Foster Death Of Robin Hood Fan Backlash Instagram Relationship Scrutiny Met Gala Deborra-Lee Furness Broadway

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