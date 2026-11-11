Hugh Jackman Faces Backlash After Bringing Sutton Foster to $15M Bondi Home

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster draw public criticism after visiting his former marital home in Sydney, sparking debate over etiquette and divorce settlement rights.

Hugh Jackman has triggered a fierce public debate after bringing his new partner, Sutton Foster, to the North Bondi penthouse he retained during his 2025 divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness. The couple arrived in Australia on Tuesday, with the fifty-eight-year-old actor transporting the fifty-one-year-old theatre star directly to the seaside property they once shared as a married couple.

Online reactions have been sharply divided, with many internet users labeling the visit as tacky and deeply disrespectful to his ex-wife. Critics took to social media to express their disgust, with some describing the action as having zero class and others calling it a betrayal of capital B. One commenter stated that ensuring photos were taken at the location added insult to injury, while another called the move disgusting.

Also read Hugh Jackman Accused of ‘New Low’ in Ex-Wife & Sutton Foster Affair Drama—‘Betrayal with a Capital B’

However, a significant number of observers defended Jackman by emphasizing his legal entitlement to the residence. Supporters argued that the marriage had ended and he retained the house through a formal settlement, making it his private asset. One commenter questioned why he should turn his property into a shrine to his ex-wife, noting that moving on is a normal part of life after long marriages.

The couple continued their time in Sydney on Wednesday, exploring the area around Bondi Beach. They took a romantic stroll down the promenade before heading to a gym for a morning workout. Sutton Foster wore a brown jumper and matching trackpants with a striped white-and-brown tee, looking relaxed and happy despite the surrounding controversy.

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This outing follows the announcement of their separation in 2023 after twenty-seven years of marriage. Jackman then went on to strike up a romance with Foster in late 2024, following their starring roles in Broadway's 2021 revival of The Music Man. He continues to split his time between Australia and the United States, frequently taking advantage of Sydney's famed beach lifestyle when back home.

After hitting the gym, the pair were spotted enjoying breakfast at trendy Bondi Beach eatery Bills before browsing the shelves at Gertrude and Alice bookshop. Hugh looked to be in good spirits as he browsed the packed shelves, dressed down in a grey top, black jumper, and grey shorts, topping off his look with a straw hat.