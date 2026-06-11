Hugh Jackman Deflects Questions About Wolverine Return in Avengers: Doomsday Interview

Hugh Jackman, known for his iconic role as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playfully dodged questions about his potential return in Avengers: Doomsday during a recent Good Morning America appearance. He instead focused on promoting his upcoming thriller The Death of Robin Hood.

Hugh Jackman playfully dodged questions about returning as Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday during a recent Good Morning America appearance. The actor sat down with the show to promote his upcoming A24 thriller The Death of Robin Hood.

However, fans were most eager to hear about his potential Marvel return. GMA host asked Jackman directly whether he would reprise his iconic role. Jackman responded with a laugh before turning to the camera.

"Go Knicks," he said, deflecting the question entirely with a shoutout to the NBA team. Jackman continued to play coy throughout the exchange without confirming or denying his involvement. The host noted, "You didn't say no," but Jackman refused to budge on the topic. The actor acknowledged the interview setting nearly got him to crack.

"You got me early in the morning. If I was going to break, this was when I was going to break," Jackman said. Jackman also discussed wearing a 200-pound jacket during filming in Northern Ireland.

"It took three people to put it on," he revealed about the demanding costume piece. Jackman primarily discussed The Death of Robin Hood, a dark reimagining of the Robin Hood legend. Michael Sarnoski wrote and directed the film, which also stars Jodie Comer and Bill Skarsgård. A24 will release the thriller in the United States on June 19, 2026.

The film follows an aged Robin Hood grappling with his violent past after sustaining a critical injury. Jackman also revealed he will next star in Ridley Scott’s Treasure Island reimagining as Long John Silver. He praised writer Jack Thorne’s script, saying, "20 pages in, I was like, I’m in.

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Hugh Jackman Wolverine Avengers: Doomsday Good Morning America The Death Of Robin Hood Jodie Comer Bill Skarsgård A24 Northern Ireland Treasure Island Long John Silver Christopher Nolan The Odyssey Nimrods Law & Order: SVU Amy Adams Disney+ Ryan Reynolds MLB Yankee Stadium The Wolverine Marvel Cinematic Universe

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