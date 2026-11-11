Hugh Jackman Brings New Partner Sutton Foster to Sydney Penthouse, Fans React

Actor Hugh Jackman visits $15 million North Bondi penthouse with actress Sutton Foster, sparking online backlash over the choice to revisit his former marital home.

Actor Hugh Jackman, 58, flew into his native Sydney on Tuesday and escorted theatre star Sutton Foster, 51, to the $15 million North Bondi penthouse he kept in his 2025 divorce settlement with former wife Deborra‑Lee. The visit drew a wave of social media criticism from fans who questioned his decision to revisit a residence tied to his past relationship.

How the Visit Unfolded at the Penthouse

Jackman and Foster arrived at the waterfront property, where the actor appeared eager to showcase the balcony's ocean view. He guided Foster around the balcony, pointing out sights of Bondi, while the pair posed for a handful of photos on a romantic afternoon. The images, posted later on the actors' personal social media channels, showed Jackman proudly looking out over the coastline as Foster smiled in a relaxed pose wearing a simple light‑blue sweater.

Also read Hugh Jackman Accused of ‘New Low’ in Ex-Wife & Sutton Foster Affair Drama—‘Betrayal with a Capital B’

The pair continued their outing by strolling along Bondi Beach the next day. They walked down the promenade together before heading to a local gym for a workout session. Foster was seen in a brown jacket and matching track pants, completing the look with a striped tee and white socks.

Fan Reactions and Controversy Over the Marital Home

Social media users quickly voiced outrage over Jackman's choice. One comment read "Gosh… going to the marital home… bit tacky, Hugh" and another posted "The utter disrespect!" Several other followers called the move a low, labeling it as "Betrayal with a capital B" and describing Jackman as a "zero class" figure who had "managed to get worse every day."

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Critics argued that inviting Foster to the property was an ongoing reminder of Jackman's former marriage, adding insult to injury for his ex‑wife. Others defended Jackman, pointing out that the penthouse became his legal property following the divorce settlement. One commenter said, "Grow up. The marriage ended, he retained the property." Another replied, "He has moved on and found happiness with someone else - leave them alone!"

Implications for the Actors and Their Public Image

The controversy highlights the delicate balance public figures must maintain between personal choices and fan perception. Jackman's appearance at his former marital home with a new partner has fueled discussion about respect, privacy, and the lasting impact of divorce settlements on public life. While Foster remains largely silent on the matter, the incident will likely influence audience expectations of both actors in future projects.

Next Steps and Public Statements

Neither Jackman nor Foster issued formal statements about the incident. The duo's active social media presence suggests they may address the backlash directly in the coming weeks. Fans and industry observers are watching closely for any official response that could clarify the actor's intentions and address the criticism surrounding the use of a former marital residence for public display.