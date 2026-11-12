Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Visit Bondi Beach Penthouse Amid Public Reaction

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster spent time at his Bondi Beach property, sparking online debate over privacy and divorce settlement terms. Explore the details of their Australia trip and the public response.

Actor Hugh Jackman and his partner Sutton Foster have captured public attention during their inaugural joint visit to Australia. The couple was photographed engaging in affectionate displays along the iconic streets of Bondi Beach in Sydney. This outing marks the first time the two have spent leisure time together in Jackman's native country since the relationship became public knowledge.

Public Affection at Bondi Beach

Hugh Jackman, aged 58, was seen wrapping his arm around Sutton Foster for a kiss in the beachside suburb. The couple then proceeded to a local establishment named The Depot to consume a traditional Australian breakfast. Jackman enjoyed a meal consisting of avocado on toast accompanied by eggs and bacon after taking a swim in the ocean. He wore a tank top that displayed his muscular physique while wearing a wet towel around his waist.

Also read Hugh Jackman Faces Backlash After Bringing Sutton Foster to $15M Bondi Home

Sutton Foster, aged 51, wore casual attire consisting of jeans, a beige top, and a matching cardigan. The pair appeared relaxed and happy as they navigated the popular café. Their visit followed a romantic stroll along the promenade on the previous Wednesday. Before dining, the couple also visited a gym for a morning workout session during their exploration of the area.

Residence Dispute and Online Backlash

The couple arrived in Australia on Tuesday. Jackman immediately took Foster to the $15 million penthouse located at Bondi. This property was retained by Jackman as part of his divorce settlement with former wife Deborra-Lee in 2025. He showed Foster the seaside views from the balcony, pointing out specific landmarks in the Bondi area. This visit has triggered significant criticism from various internet users online.

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Commenters expressed strong disapproval regarding the choice of location. One user described the action as tacky and disrespectful. Another individual labeled the behavior as a betrayal of significant magnitude. Critics argued that bringing a new partner to a home previously shared with an ex-spouse demonstrates a lack of class. Several online voices claimed the behavior was disgusting and suggested that Jackman's conduct continues to decline in quality.

Legal Rights and Supporting Perspectives

Despite the negative reactions, other observers defended Jackman's actions based on legal grounds. Supporters noted that the property was legally awarded to Jackman during the divorce proceedings. They argued that he has the right to enjoy his own assets with a new partner. One commenter questioned why he should turn his property into a memorial to his past marriage. They emphasized that he has moved on and found happiness, suggesting critics should respect his privacy.

Other voices expressed sympathy for Foster's potential discomfort. Some users suggested that Foster might feel like a guest rather than a companion in the home. However, legal perspectives dominated the defense, stating that the divorce settlement grants Jackman full ownership. Many pointed out that moving on after a long-term marriage is common. They urged the public to leave the couple alone and respect their legal rights to the property.

Relationship Context and Next Steps

The relationship between Jackman and Foster has been characterized by public appearances and shared travel experiences. Their visit to Australia serves as a test of public tolerance for their union. The couple continues to navigate their new dynamic while under media scrutiny. Their activities in Bondi Beach highlight the intersection of personal life and public interest.

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The ongoing debate reflects broader societal views on post-divorce behavior and property rights. Fans and critics alike continue to monitor the couple's movements. The legal standing of the Bondi property remains clear, regardless of public opinion. Future visits to Australia will likely draw similar levels of attention and commentary from the public and media outlets.