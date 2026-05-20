Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Spotted Loading Suitcases into a Car Together in New York

The actors were casually dressed for their travel day, Jackman in a t-shirt and shorts that allowed him to show off his still impressively musclebound frame. Foster meanwhile wore an elegant pink sweater with dark sweats, sweeping her dark hair back into a bun and accessorizing with sunglasses. They were accompanied by one of their loved ones, a woman who helped them with their bags and was seen at one stage sharing a warm embrace with Foster.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster were seen loading suitcases into a car together in New York, raising the question of whether they have moved in with each other.

The duo starred in a Broadway revival of The Music Man together throughout 2022 and confirmed their romance in early 2025 after a long build-up of rumors. Jackman had split from his wife of 27 years Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023, while Foster filed for divorce from her husband, Ocean's Eleven screenwriter Ted Griffin, in October 2024 after 10 years of marriage.

Foster, 51, and Jackman, 57, reached a milestone this month by walking the Met Gala red carpet together, reportedly to the dismay of Furness, 70. Now they have ignited speculation that they may have taken a more significant step in their relationship, as they were glimpsed together on Tuesday hauling luggage into the trunk of a gleaming silver car in Manhattan.

They were accompanied by one of their loved ones, a woman who helped them with their bags and was seen at one stage sharing a warm embrace with Foster. The Daily Mail has contacted Jackman and Foster's representatives for comment





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Hugh Jackman Sutton Foster Broadway Revival Of The Music Man Met Gala Deborra-Lee Furness Ted Griffin Met Gala Red Carpet Glowing With Romantic Bliss Elegant Pink Sweater Musclebound Frame Met Gala Stag Split Custody Split Divorce Preshow Forestall Forestalling Divorce Process Stakes Are High Money Involved

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