Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Enjoy Bondi Beach Day in Sydney

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster spent a relaxed Tuesday at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. The couple enjoyed frisbee and swimming with trainer Michael Ryan.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster demonstrated their comfortable dynamic during a leisurely afternoon at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Tuesday. The Australian actor, aged fifty-eight, and the Broadway star, aged fifty-one, were observed engaging in casual beach activities under the warm spring sun. The pair appeared entirely at ease as they strolled along the shoreline before settling onto the sand for an extended conversation.

Beach Activities and Casual Attire

Sutton Foster maintained a relaxed aesthetic throughout the outing, wearing a white T-shirt paired with black cycling shorts and a navy bucket hat. She completed her look with her hair styled in two braids, fitting the informal atmosphere of the day. Hugh Jackman showcased his well-known physique in patterned board shorts before later adding a long-sleeve blue rash vest and a green Sail GP cap to his ensemble.

Also read Hugh Jackman Introduces Sutton Foster to His North Bondi Penthouse

The couple remained engaged in conversation while walking side-by-side along the water's edge. They carried various beach essentials, including towels, extra clothing, and water bottles, as they navigated the sand. Their interaction highlighted a playful rapport, with both individuals appearing high-spirited and affectionate throughout the visit.

Trainer Michael Ryan Joins the Outing

Longtime friend and personal trainer Michael Ryan accompanied the couple during their time at the beach. Ryan, who wore black board shorts, joined Hugh Jackman in the surf for a swim. The trio was seen chatting closely as they cooled off in the ocean waters before returning to the shore to dry off in the sunshine.

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During the session, Hugh Jackman displayed his athletic prowess by taking charge of a frisbee game. Sutton Foster participated enthusiastically, throwing the disc across the sand while other beachgoers watched. Hugh applauded one of Sutton's throws, continuing the playful competition that characterized much of their beachside interaction.

Residence Details and Relationship Timeline

The low-key outing follows Hugh Jackman's arrival in Sydney with Sutton Foster on Tuesday. He transported her to the North Bondi penthouse he retained following his divorce settlement with Deborra-Lee Furness in 2025. The property, valued at fifteen million dollars, was previously shared with his ex-wife, with whom he was married from 1996 until their separation announcement in 2023.

Sutton Foster appeared comfortable within the former marital home, showing interest in Hugh Jackman's local lifestyle. The actor continues to divide his time between Australia and the United States, frequently utilizing Sydney's beach culture when present. His public romance with Sutton Foster began in January 2025, after they starred together in the Broadway revival of The Music Man in 2021.