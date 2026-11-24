Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have signed a contract for their West Village Manhattan residence after four years on the market, marking a final step in their divorce settlement.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have finally reached a significant milestone in their post-divorce asset division by entering into a purchase contract for their lavish New York City apartment. The three-story Manhattan residence, a central feature of their 27-year marriage, has found a buyer after lingering on and off the market for more than four years. This agreement signals the formal closure of one of the most high-profile property transactions stemming from the couple's separation, which was publicly announced in September 2023.

Significant Price Reduction Drives Sale

The latest contract for the Perry Street residence was signed at a listing price of US$28.75 million, which is approximately AU$43.8 million. This figure represents a substantial reduction of US$10.15 million, or about AU$15.5 million, from the original asking price of US$38.9 million (AU$59.3 million) when the property first went up for sale in June 2022. Despite the price cut, the sale price remains a considerable profit for the couple, who originally purchased the extraordinary penthouse in 2008 for approximately US$21 million (AU$32 million). The successful sale concludes a prolonged period of market instability for the luxury listing, demonstrating the resilience of high-end real estate assets in New York City even when major life events complicate transactions.

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Property History and Rental Attempt

After failing to secure a buyer in 2022, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness withdrew the property from the sales market and attempted to generate rental income from the vacant estate. In September 2023, coinciding with their public separation announcement, the apartment was advertised for rent at a monthly rate of US$125,000, equivalent to approximately AU$190,000. A tenant was reportedly identified and expected to remain in the home until December 2026. However, those plans shifted unexpectedly when the couple returned the apartment to the sales market on March 31 of this year, listing it with the significantly reduced price tag that ultimately led to the current contract.

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Architectural Details and Interior Features

The residence is housed in a striking glass-and-aluminium tower at 176 Perry Street, designed by the celebrated architect Richard Meier. Spanning approximately 1,022 square metres, the home occupies the eighth, ninth, and 10th floors of the building. The interior boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and three private terraces. Key features include a spectacular double-height living room, enormous windows offering views of the Hudson River, and a dramatic spiral staircase connecting the three levels. The professional-grade kitchen is complemented by a separate dining room, a library, a wine room, and several expansive entertaining areas. The top floor is entirely devoted to the main bedroom suite, which includes a spa-style bathroom, a sauna, a gym, dual dressing rooms, and a private terrace.

Building Amenities and Broader Divorce Settlement

Residents of the 176 Perry Street building have access to a fitness centre and dining services from Jean-Georges Vongerichten's restaurant, Perry St, located on the ground floor. The sale of this West Village property is the final major real estate transaction following the finalization of Jackman and Furness's divorce. Another significant New York property, a penthouse on Eleventh Avenue, was transferred to a company linked solely to Deborra-Lee Furness around the time their divorce was finalized. While the specific amount the buyer has agreed to pay for the Perry Street residence remains undisclosed, the deal marks the end of the couple's shared ownership of their most prominent New York assets. This financial closure comes as Hugh Jackman continues his relationship with Broadway actress Sutton Foster, with whom he made his official couple debut at the 2026 Met Gala.