Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have sold their West Village penthouse for $28.75 million. The couple ended a lengthy four-year marketing period for the luxury Manhattan residence.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have successfully entered into a contract to sell their sprawling three-storey Manhattan residence, marking a significant step in the division of assets following their 27-year marriage. The luxury West Village penthouse, located at 176 Perry Street, has finally found a buyer after a prolonged listing period that spanned more than four years of being on and off the property market.

Penthouse Price Reduction and Market History

The former couple accepted a latest asking price of US$28.75 million for the extraordinary property, a figure that represents a substantial decrease from their initial financial expectations. This final sale price is US$10.15 million lower than the US$38.9 million asking price originally set when the residence first went up for sale in June 2022.

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The reduction is particularly notable given the couple's original investment; Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness purchased the property in 2008 for approximately US$21 million, meaning the current sale price remains a considerable increase on their initial outlay.

Securing a buyer proved difficult for the high-profile couple, leading to strategic pivots in how they managed the asset. After failing to secure a sale in 2022, the property was temporarily withdrawn from the sales market.

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In September 2023, around the time they publicly announced their separation, the couple attempted to generate income from the apartment by advertising it for rent at US$125,000 per month. The unit was subsequently leased to a tenant who was reportedly expected to remain in the property until December 2026.

Architectural Details and Property Specifications

The sale concludes a complex chapter for the residence housed in a striking glass-and-aluminium tower designed by celebrated architect Richard Meier. The residence occupies the eighth, ninth, and 10th floors of the building, spanning approximately 1,022 square metres of living space.

The interior design features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and three private terraces. Notable architectural elements include a spectacular double-height living room, enormous windows offering views of the Hudson River, and a dramatic spiral staircase that connects the three distinct levels.

The top floor is entirely devoted to the main bedroom suite, which includes a spa-style bathroom, a sauna, a gym, dual dressing rooms, and a private terrace. Additional amenities include a professional-grade kitchen, a separate dining room, a library, a wine room, and several expansive entertaining areas.

Residents of the building also have access to a fitness centre and dining services from celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's restaurant, Perry St, located on the ground floor.

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Divorce Finalization and Asset Division

The finalization of this property deal follows the completion of Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness's divorce proceedings. Their separation was announced in September 2023, bringing an end to their nearly three-decade marriage.

Another significant New York property was addressed during the separation process. The couple's penthouse on Eleventh Avenue was transferred to a company linked solely to Deborra-Lee Furness around the time their divorce was finalized.

It remains unclear how much the buyer has agreed to pay for the Perry Street residence or how the proceeds will be divided between the former spouses. The sale resolves one of the most significant real estate assets held during their union.

New Relationships and Public Appearances

This development occurs as Hugh Jackman continues his relationship with Broadway actress Sutton Foster. The couple made their official debut as partners at the 2026 Met Gala, signaling a new chapter in their personal lives.

The successful sale of the West Village penthouse closes a long-standing real estate chapter for the actor and his former wife, allowing for the final distribution of their shared holdings.