Never Trump activist Hugh Hewitt calls on President Donald Trump to use executive pardon authority to grant amnesty to millions of undocumented migrants, drawing parallels to Jimmy Carter's Vietnam-era decisions.

Never Trump activist Hugh Hewitt is urging President Donald Trump to utilize his executive pardon authority to implement a mass amnesty for an estimated 15 to 20 million undocumented migrants. Hewitt argues that such a decisive executive action would serve as a defining moment for the Trump administration, potentially enshrining his legacy among immigrant communities while achieving a significant political breakthrough that has long eluded Congress. Hewitt suggests that President Trump possesses the constitutional power to execute this policy immediately, with the flexibility to act on any day, including holidays like Thanksgiving or Christmas, as the pardon power carries no statutory time restrictions. The activist posits that if deployed with strategic care, this unprecedented act of mercy would initially shock the public before unifying widespread approval across the political spectrum.

The Carter Precedent and Pardon Mechanism

Hewitt's proposal draws direct historical parallels to President Jimmy Carter's decision to grant amnesty to Vietnam-Era draft dodgers. By invoking this specific historical precedent, Hewitt contends that President Trump can similarly target a defined class of undocumented immigrants for regularization, allowing at least 14 million individuals to apply for green cards and subsequently pursue citizenship over the coming years. This mechanism would effectively bypass the legislative gridlock that has historically stalled comprehensive immigration reform, leveraging the executive branch's unlimited pardon authority to effectuate systemic change without the need for new legislation from Congress.

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The argument hinges on the assertion that the current administration has already established the necessary precondition for such a bold move by securing the border. Hewitt maintains that with the border secure, President Trump can now safely grant relief to existing residents without encouraging further unauthorized entry. This strategy is framed not merely as an act of mercy but as a calculated political maneuver that would secure long-term loyalty and gratitude from a vast demographic of voters who have been excluded from the political process for years.

Media Ownership and Strategic Alignments

Analysts note that Hewitt's public pitch aligns closely with the pro-migration political stance of Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch. Critics suggest that the op-ed serves Murdoch's interest in legalizing millions of potential television viewers who might subsequently become consumers of products advertised on Fox News. This alignment raises questions about the independence of media commentary from the business interests of media conglomerates, particularly when those interests overlap with significant policy outcomes that could reshape the demographic and economic landscape of the United States.

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Despite the potential for broad support, Hewitt's proposal faces significant strategic criticism regarding its impact on future legislative negotiations. Detractors argue that issuing a mass pardon would render President Trump powerless to negotiate beneficial immigration reforms with Democrats. By acting unilaterally, the administration might forfeit the leverage needed to secure complementary policy changes, such as enhanced border security measures or employer verification systems, which are often required in exchange for amnesty provisions in bipartisan legislative deals.

Historical Significance and Political Fallout

Proponents of the pardon strategy emphasize that such an act would be unprecedented in American history, lacking any parallel mass grant of grace. Hewitt insists that while critics will be loud, they would represent only a tiny portion of the country. He predicts that supermajorities of Americans would ultimately approve of the decision, counting it among the greatest achievements of President Trump's presidency. This view contrasts sharply with the traditional conservative stance that views any form of amnesty as a betrayal of the rule of law, highlighting a deep ideological schism within the Republican party.

The complexity of this proposal is further illustrated by the unique cultural status of President Trump, whom Hewitt describes as a figure worthy of a Broadway musical. This characterization underscores the theatrical and larger-than-life nature of modern American politics, where policy decisions are often intertwined with personal branding and public spectacle. The potential for such a pardon to be viewed as a grand, dramatic gesture adds another layer to the political calculus, as it appeals to a base that values decisive, transformative leadership over incremental legislative progress.

Legislative Lessons and Future Implications

The discussion also references past failures to pass comprehensive immigration reform, including the 2013 negotiations involving New York investor Mike Bloomberg and the failed Gang of Eight amnesty bill. These historical failures serve as cautionary tales against the belief that bipartisan consensus is easily achievable. Hewitt's push for executive action suggests that the legislative path is currently blocked, forcing proponents of legalization to consider alternative constitutional mechanisms. However, the risk remains that Democrats or conservative Republicans may reject the pardon as illegitimate, potentially poisoning the political well for future negotiations.

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Ultimately, the decision rests on whether President Trump views the immediate political gains of mass legalization against the long-term strategic costs of alienating his base and losing leverage in Congress. If executed, the pardon would fundamentally alter the status of millions of residents, transforming them from undocumented individuals into applicants for permanent residency. This shift would have profound implications for the American labor market, social services, and the political landscape for decades to come, making it one of the most consequential executive actions in modern history.