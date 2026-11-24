Hugh Grant stars in the horror film Heretic, which leaves Hulu on December 8. Meanwhile, his classic movie Love Actually returns to streaming platforms for the holiday season.

Hugh Grant fans have a festive dilemma approaching in December. The British actor is simultaneously returning to the holiday spotlight and disappearing from a major streaming platform. His modern Christmas classic Love Actually is set for a massive rewatch period, while his 2024 horror hit Heretic is scheduled for removal from Hulu.

Heretic Removal Date and Love Actually Premiere

Hulu confirmed that the film Heretic will leave the platform on December 8. This departure coincides with the peak season for Hugh Grant's earlier work. The original romance Love Actually, written and directed by Richard Curtis, will be widely available for viewers during the same week. The timing creates a direct contrast between Grant's two most recent high-profile roles.

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Love Actually has established itself as a yuletide best since its release. It remains one of the most beloved festive films, despite having some detractors over the years. Millions of viewers tune in annually to watch the anthology tale of love, loss, and lust in the festive period. The film is currently streaming on Peacock, offering another option for audiences beyond the Hulu departure.

Heretic Plot and Hugh Grant Villain Role

Heretic tells a dark story featuring Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East as Mormon missionaries. The two characters are lured into a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse by Hugh Grant. He portrays a character named Mr. Reed, who uses his skills to manipulate the visitors.

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This role marks a significant departure from Grant's typical charming persona. The character twists his standard British charm into a darkly enticing performance. Critics have noted that Grant steals the show with this frightening portrayal. The film was written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

Acclaim and Awards Recognition

The performance has received significant critical acclaim. Ross Bonaime wrote a review for Collider describing the role as basically everything you could want from a villainous Grant role. The film has maintained a certified fresh rating of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes since its release.

Hugh Grant earned a nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes. This recognition highlights the impact of his work in the horror genre. The nomination underscores the quality of the film and the strength of the lead performance.

Streaming Timeline and Future Availability

Heretic joined the Hulu roster in September. It quickly became known as one of the creepiest gems on the platform. The film has built a strong reputation for horror fans over the past few months.

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Viewers who wish to watch Heretic must do so before December 8. After this date, the title will no longer be available on Hulu. Fans may need to look for other streaming options or digital purchase venues in the future. The removal happens just as Love Actually returns to popularity.