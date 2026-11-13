Hugh Bonneville And Stanley Tucci Honor Dame Jilly Cooper At Cheltenham

Celebrities gather at Cheltenham to unveil a memorial bench for Dame Jilly Cooper, who died in October 2025, while the cast of Rivals shares emotional tributes to the author during a BFI event.

A-list celebrities gathered at the Cheltenham racecourse on Friday for day one of The November Meeting, an annual three-day racing fixture that drew significant public attention. The high-profile event served as a somber yet stylish backdrop for honoring the literary legacy of Dame Jilly Cooper, whose recent passing cast a poignant shadow over the celebrations. Notable attendees included actor Hugh Bonneville and his partner Heidi Kadlecova, alongside author Felicity Blunt and her husband Stanley Tucci.

Hugh Bonneville, known globally for his role in Downton Abbey, attended the Cheltenham fixture with his partner, Canadian philanthropist Heidi Kadlecova. The couple, who coordinated in matching tweed ensembles, sported long coats, hats, and dark shades as they navigated the racecourse grounds. Bonneville appeared relaxed and content during the outing, which occurred months after he confirmed his split from his wife of 25 years, Lucinda Williams. Kadlecova, identified in reports as an animal advocate, accompanied the sixty-three-year-old star in a dark shade suitable for the outdoor proceedings.

Also read Rivals Screened as Tribute to Dame Jilly Cooper After Her Sudden Death

Memorial Bench Unveiling Details

The primary focus of the afternoon was the unveiling of a memorial bench dedicated to Dame Jilly Cooper. The author died from a head injury after falling down a flight of stairs at her Cotswolds home on October 5, 2025. Her death occurred while the production team was actively filming the second half of the television adaptation of her novel Rivals. The bench serves as a permanent tribute to a woman who was a regular visitor to Cheltenham and a beloved figure in the literary community.

Rivals Cast And Literary Connections

Felicity Blunt, a prominent literary agent and executive producer on Rivals, attended the event with her husband, actor Stanley Tucci. Blunt, forty-five, wore a green military-style coat and a matching fedora hat, while Tucci, sixty-six, joined her in the crowd. As Dame Jilly's former literary agent, Blunt maintained a close professional and personal connection to the author. She was joined by members of Dame Jilly's family and several cast members from the Rivals series to pay their respects at the Cheltenham venue.

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Actors Luke Pasqualino and Victoria Smurfit, who play Basil Baddingham and Maud O'Hara in the series, were also present at the racecourse. Pasqualino, dressed in a dark grey rollneck jumper and grey tweed jacket, engaged in animated conversation with Felicity Blunt before sitting on the memorial bench for photographs. Smurfit, known for her role as the controversial character Maud O'Hara, opted for an androgynous chic look featuring a brown tweed suit, white shirt, and tie. The cast members mingled with other racegoers, blending the social nature of the event with the commemorative purpose of the gathering.

Emotional Tributes During Filming

The impact of Dame Jilly Cooper's death extended beyond Cheltenham, deeply affecting the cast and crew of Rivals. During a question-and-answer session at London's BFI Southbank on Tuesday night, writer Dominic Treadwell-Collins revealed that the second half of the series contains a secret tribute to the author. Treadwell-Collins became visibly emotional while explaining how the production team channeled their grief into the show, particularly noting a scene involving a funeral that was filmed while Dame Jilly was alive.

Treadwell-Collins highlighted a specific moment in the script that was added after Dame Jilly's passing, ensuring she would not see it on screen. In this scene, the character Basil Baddingham tells Muffy that a lady in heaven said dogs run towards people upon arrival. This dialogue serves as a direct nod to Dame Jilly's well-known love for animals. The writer emphasized that the entire second half of the show is structured as a tribute to an incredible woman whom the cast and crew adored, aiming to make her proud through their performance.

Cast Reactions To The Loss

Actor Danny Dyer, who portrays Freddie Jones in the adaptation of Cooper's 1988 novel, also reflected on the emotional toll of the author's death during filming. Dyer described a memorial service held for Dame Jilly in a church as a difficult day for the cast. He noted that the actors expressed their emotions openly during the service, stating that they all got off their nut in the church, which he found to be a cathartic and appropriate response to the loss. The cast, including Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, Bella Maclean, and Emily Atack, united to celebrate the return of Dame Jilly's characters to Rutshire while mourning the creator who brought them to life.