Huge waves slam SLO County’s coastline damaging homes, a pier

By KAREN VELIE Giant waves damaged residential properties along the Pismo Beach coastline and the Avila Pier on Saturday. Following the storm, debris and rocks littered beaches, roads, pathways, an…

Waves damage home in Pismo Beach, photo by Christoper McKiernanGiant waves damaged residential properties along the Pismo Beach coastline and the Avila Pier on Saturday.

Following the storm, debris and rocks littered beaches, roads, pathways, and parking lots along the San Luis Obispo County coastline. Large breaking waves damaged or compromised multiple homes on the cliffs in Pismo Beach on Saturday. One of two damaged homes, both valued at approxamatly $5 million, lost its stairs. Waves damage home in Pismo Beach, photo by Christoper McKiernan A short distance to the north, crashing waves tore four pilings from Avila Pier, which was closed at the time.

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A combination of a Kelvin Wave, King Tides, and El Nino conditions is likely to cause flooding and damage in the Pismo Beach and Avila Beach areas this winterIn addition, camping areas, vehicle access ramps, Arroyo Grande Creek crossings at Oceano Dunes State Vehicle Recreation Area, and Pismo State Beach may experience reduced footprints and temporary closures. There are three King Tides forecast for this winter: Nov. 24 to the 26, Dec. 23 to the 25, and Jan. 21 to the 22.

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