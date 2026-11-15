California Coast Faces Renewed Threat as El Nino Storms Bring Massive Waves and Pier Closures

A powerful El Niño-driven storm pounded California with waves up to 50 feet, forcing pier closures, evacuation warnings and flooding of multimillion-dollar beachfront homes in Seal Beach, with more king tides expected during Thanksgiving week.

The California coast endured another round of destruction on Sunday as massive waves inundated beaches, flooded streets, and forced the closure of iconic piers across multiple counties. The National Weather Service office for the Bay Area confirmed that surf up to 35 feet is possible, alongside dangerous rip currents and sneaker waves that threaten coastal communities. Authorities issued urgent warnings for residents and visitors to stay out of the water, avoid rocks and jetties, and never turn their backs on the ocean. On Saturday, waves above 50 feet were recorded in San Mateo County, just south of San Francisco, highlighting the sheer power of the ongoing storm system.

The relentless surge has already caused significant infrastructure disruptions, with several piers in Southern California closed during the weekend. These closures affected popular destinations including Ventura, Manhattan Beach, Huntington Beach, and San Diego's Pacific Beach. In San Mateo County, surfers were not deterred by the hazardous conditions, taking advantage of the giant waves at the famous Mavericks Beach near Half Moon Bay. Further north, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation warning near the coastal town of Capitola, which took the brunt of the powerful surf and required immediate safety measures for residents.

Also read High surf, 12-foot waves shut down Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach piers

At La Jolla Cove near San Diego, a spot famous for its lounging sea lions, water overflowed the beach and crashed up a staircase leading to the sand. The flooding demonstrated how high tides and storm surges are penetrating areas previously considered safe from direct ocean impact. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office evacuation warning near Capitola underscores the immediate danger to life and property in low-lying coastal zones. Residents in these areas were urged to move to higher ground as the ocean continued to rise with unpredictable intensity throughout the day.

Earlier damage forced southbound lane closures and triggered a 4 million dollar emergency stabilization project. Crews deployed giant sandbags and tarps to shield historic beach cottages below in Long Beach. Long Beach also suffered significant property damage in October as powerful waves and high surf, fueled by major Pacific storms and the effects of Tropical Storm Rachel, battered the Long Beach Peninsula. Although conditions were calming by Sunday afternoon, forecasters warned that large waves were expected all week, keeping emergency services on high alert for further disruptions.

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The ongoing super El Nino has warmed the ocean, leading to an increased volume of seawater that exacerbates the impact of every storm. With California facing a potentially historic El Nino winter, coastal communities are bracing for more destructive surf, erosion, and flooding in the months ahead. The current event follows similar patterns seen in Seal Beach, where oceanic onslaught struck affluent Orange County communities despite efforts by city officials to shore up defenses. Massive waves crashed against and over sand berms built to protect waterfront properties, raising fears of further flooding as another round of dangerously high tides approaches.

Homeowners are urged to secure outdoor belongings, clear drainage areas, and use sandbags to protect vulnerable entrances. In Seal Beach, officials warned that more trouble could be ahead, with unusually high king tides expected during Thanksgiving week, from Nov. 22 through Nov. 27. Heavy rain and powerful surf could worsen the damage in other areas, with water seeping into fractures potentially saturating the soil. The trail beneath the Salt Creek Point trail in Dana Point provides access to popular surf breaks known as the Point, Middles, and Gravels, which are now at high risk of collapse.

It is the latest warning sign along California's increasingly battered coastline. Officials have not confirmed a geological assessment determining the fracture's depth or whether the luxury Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel resort above faces an immediate structural threat. The combination of rising sea levels due to El Nino and seasonal king tides creates a perfect storm for erosion and flooding. As the storm system persists, residents along the entire coast must remain vigilant and follow all safety advisories issued by local authorities.