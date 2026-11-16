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Huge waves pummel the California coast, forcing closure of iconic piers

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Huge waves pummel the California coast, forcing closure of iconic piers
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In Southern California, piers including ones in Ventura, Manhattan Beach, Huntington Beach and San Diego’s Pacific Beach, were closed during the weekend.

The Associated Press SAN FRANCISCO — The California coast was pummeled again Sunday by huge waves that inundated beaches, flooded local streets and forced the closure of iconic piers.

The National Weather Service office for the Bay Area warned that surf up to 35 feet was possible, along with dangerous rip currents and sneaker waves.

Also read‘The beach is not your friend this weekend’: Massive waves pummel California coast

“Stay out of the water, stay off rocks and jetties, and never turn your back on the ocean! ” the weather service said on social media. On Saturday, waves above 50 feet were recorded in San Mateo County, just south of San Francisco. Surfers weren’t deterred, taking advantage of giant waves at the famous Mavericks Beach near Half Moon Bay.

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Farther south, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning near the coastal town of Capitola that took the brunt of the powerful surf. The city of Manhattan Beach announced Saturday morning that its pier was closed amid the punishing surf, a rare move for the popular tourist attraction. In Southern California, several piers, including ones in Ventura, Manhattan Beach, Huntington Beach and San Diego’s Pacific Beach, were closed during the weekend as they were slammed by waves.

At La Jolla Cove near San Diego, famous for its lounging sea lions, water overflowed the beach and crashed up a staircase leading to the sand. Conditions were calming by Sunday afternoon, but large waves were expected all week, forecasters warned.

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