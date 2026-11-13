Researchers often undertake reviews, which are studies of previous studies.

Researchers often undertake reviews, which are studies of previous studies. By bringing together findings across different experiments, populations, and time periods, broader trends can often be identified.

Now, a comprehensive new review drawing on 361 scientific studies has found growing evidence that having less protein in a diet could slow down biological aging. The research, by molecular biologist Bailey Knopf and biomedical researcher Dudley Lamming from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is published inThe review looks at protein's impact on metabolism and lifespan, as well as assessing some of the biological processes that might explain the links.can be good for usIt's used to build and repair muscle, can help in weight management, and is also associated with healthy aging – particularly when it comes to maintaining muscle mass in later years.

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The researchers looked at multiple ways through which less protein can boost health. promotes metabolic health, healthspan, and lifespan across diverse organisms,""This review provides a comprehensive overview of current knowledge regarding the benefits of PR and amino acid restriction for healthy aging and highlights the therapeutic potential of interventions based on these diets to promote healthspan and longevity.

" There's a lot to take in from the review – as you might expect from a review drawing on 361 references – but some of the findings highlighted by the authors include the signs of slower aging thatIn human studies, there's been evidence that cutting down on protein in a diet can reduceOn the other hand, the researchers alsobetween exercise and protein consumption, suggesting that more protein can be beneficial – for those who are regularly active and working their muscles.

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"It's absolutely crystal clear that there are benefits of protein to muscle growth and exercise response of active individuals,""But because most people are relatively sedentary, many people are likely consuming more protein than they actually need, which probably has negative health consequences. " The review also considers some of the potential explanations for the benefits of restricting dietary protein.

They include shifting cell signaling to focus more on maintenance rather than growth, reducing the accumulationSome of the chemical changes that come from eating less protein include a greater abundance of the hormone fibroblast growth factor 21 , the researchers note, while the review also highlightsUltimately, it may be that the types of protein we eat, and the combination of amino acids in it, matter as much as total intake.

"These studies show that the amount of protein sedentary people are eating today may have negative health consequences, at least at the population level,"Looking ahead, the researchers don't recommend a reduction in dietary protein across the board, but they do want to see a reassessment of how much protein we all need, especially in relation to age and exercise.

Studies of groups of people that analyze protein's effects on biological aging and metabolism could follow, and from there inform our understanding of how to best ensure we age"Recent recommendations have encouraged people to eat more protein, but they've also encouraged people to exercise more,""We probably need to personalize protein recommendations based not just on age, but also on how physically active people are. "