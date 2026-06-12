Huge Fire Erupts at West London Warehouse, Residents Evacuated

A massive fire has broken out at a warehouse in west London, with nearby residents being evacuated from their homes. The London Fire Brigade has mobilised a large number of firefighters and fire engines to the scene, and has warned residents to close all doors and windows due to the large amount of smoke being produced. The fire is currently producing a significant amount of smoke, and crews are carrying out firefighting operations overnight.

A huge fire has erupted at a warehouse in west London, with nearby residents evacuated from their homes. Twenty-five fire engines and around 150 firefighters have rushed to the scene on Oxgate Lane in Brent in an effort to tackle the blaze.

Around 70 people from a neighbouring residential block have been evacuated as a precaution while firefighting operations are carried out. The fire is located on a business park and involves a multi-use warehouse building consisting of two floors. The majority of the structure and its roof are currently alight. The London Fire Brigade (LFB) have warned residents to close all doors and windows, while huge clouds of black smoke fill the sky.

Twenty-five fire engines and around 150 firefighters, along with four turntable ladders, have now been mobilised to the warehouse fire in Brent, the Brigade wrote in a post on its official X account. A huge fire has erupted at a west London warehouse, with residents evacuated from their homes Twenty-five fire engines and around 150 firefighters have rushed to the scene on Oxgate Lane in Brent The fire is located on a business park and involves a multi-use warehouse building consisting of two floors The fire is producing a significant amount of smoke.

Local residents should keep doors and windows closed as crews respond. A multi-use warehouse of two floors is fully engulfed by flames. This will be a protracted incident, with crews carrying out firefighting operations overnight. Oxgate Lane is completely closed to traffic.

Edgware Road has been closed between the junctions of Dollis Hill and Staples Corner. A High Volume Pump and a Hose Layer are being used by crews to increase the amount of water available to fight the fire. The Brigade received the first of over 70 calls reporting the fire at 2114. Control Officers have mobilised crews from Hendon, Willesden, West Hampstead and surrounding fire stations to the scene.

The fire started at around 9.14pm, and the cause is not yet known





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