Huge crowds gathered in Bakersfield to honor the late labor leader and activist Dolores Huerta.

Hundreds turned out for the rosary and vigil, but dozens couldn't fit into the labor union auditorium and had to watch a livestream from outside.

Huerta's children spoke about her legacy over her casket during the ceremony and thanked everyone for their condolences.

Also read Vigil, memorial services to be held for American labor leader Dolores Huerta

"Our family has been deeply touched by the condolences, remembrances, and tributes we've received from people whose lives our mother, Dolores, impacted," the family wrote. "From farmworkers in the fields to activists and organizers from all walks of life, who never had the chance to meet her. Countless people have shared how she changed the course of their lives.

" Huerta died in October at 95, having lived a life full of rallying people to fight for their rights, the labor movement, women's voting rights and much more. "I think about how many lives she's changed," supporter Eva Longoria said. "How many doors she's opened. How many young women and men found the courage to lead because Dolores believed in them.

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I am one of those people.

""She made us like empowered so that we can do it for ourselves," Gómez Reyes said. "That's what I love the most about Dolores, is she made me feel like I had the strength to do it myself. "Busy weekend in Chicago for unofficial start to holiday season